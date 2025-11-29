Bodies of two Cameroonian women recovered from Anambra river

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of the bodies of two women believed to be among three Cameroonian nationals earlier reported missing in the state.

According to the Command, the bodies were found in the Omambala River in Anambra West Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the discovery followed a search operation conducted on Friday, 28 November 2025, by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, working with professional divers and local volunteers.

He stated that the bodies were identified by relatives as those of Mrs. Bognou Alice and her niece, Miss Sandra. The remains have been deposited in a mortuary for further forensic examination as part of ongoing investigations.

The police also disclosed that two individuals — Nonso Augustine Akpeh, 37, and Kingsley Akpeh, 44 — have been taken into custody to assist with the investigation. A third individual, identified as Uchenna Nicholas Mmadu, is currently being sought by law enforcement.

Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, conveyed condolences to the affected families and reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation. He also directed operational units to intensify efforts to locate the remaining missing person.