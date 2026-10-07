Nigerian newspapers review: [NAF plane crash] Swampy terrain stalls recovery efforts 24 hours after

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard’s lead headline states that the swampy and near-inaccessible terrain has stalled evacuation of the remains of victims of the Nigerian Air Force plane which crashed at Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, more than 24 hours after the crash.

Another headline features the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) urging the Federal High Court in Abuja to disregard the acquittal of former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, by a United Kingdom court, describing the judgment as immaterial to the ongoing forfeiture proceedings involving assets linked to her.

Vanguard also reports that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has unveiled 40 oil blocks for the 2026 licensing round as the Federal Government seeks to attract fresh investment into the upstream sector.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that private jet operators are targeting a boom as political campaign trips and bookings intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Punch reports that as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the 100-day countdown to the 2027 general elections, Lagos State has recorded the highest number of registered voters (7.4 million) as the North-West geopolitical zone emerged as the most represented region.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the Presidency rejected claims by The Economist that Nigerians are increasingly disenchanted with President Bola Tinubu because of the country’s economic situation.

Vanguard News