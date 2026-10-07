Makinde-Daura organisation inaugurates presidential campaign committee

Gov Seyi Makinde

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has inaugurated its National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC), emphasising grassroots mobilisation to capture majority of votes from Nigeria’s 103 million registered voters.

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Alhaji Lawal Daura, made the call at the inauguration of Makinde-Daura 2027 NCMC on Tuesday in Abuja.

Addressing the critical nature of the upcoming polls with just 100 days remaining, Daura stressed that a thorough national reset was the only solution to the country’s challenges.

“Therefore, the resetting is the only solution so far that can get Nigeria right. And by resetting, it means every other thing that has been configured in Nigeria needs to be looked at, amended, changed, replaced, or whatever,” Daura stated.

Highlighting the historic voter registration figures, Daura warned opponents attempting to bypass legitimate means that the committee was fully prepared to protect the votes under the Electoral Act.

“For those who really want to rig, that they can pull a fast one, well, they have a surprise coming,” he asserted.

​Detailing the recruitment strategy for the committee, the vice-presidential candidate noted that only individuals with proven track records of success were selected to drive the movement.

“We want boldness. We want focus. We want people with resolve to succeed, people that have never allowed failure to be part of their government,” they affirmed, expressing total confidence in the newly unveiled team.

APM National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, urged committee members to focus squarely on delivering the joint ticket to power in 2027, stressing that unity in managing internal differences would prove the coalition’s capability to govern the entire nation.

​”How can we deliver the Seyi Makinde and Maman Daura into the pillars come 2027? And to also form the government in Nigeria, which is one goal. It is not an easy task, but that does not make it impossible,” Dantalle stated.

He charged members to bring diverse social, religious and political backgrounds, with varying levels of experience ranging from local government to national elections for the party to succeed.

​”We are bound to encounter challenges, we are bound to disagree with one another, but our ability to manage our internal problems is what Nigeria wants to see,” Dantalle asserted.

He explained that peaceful internal conflict resolution served as a public testament to the coalition’s governance capacity, saying that is required to move the party forward.

He cautioned that the inauguration itself was only a stepping stone and must actively translate into coordinated field operations.

Dantalle appealed for total synergy with established party organs across all levels to maximise electoral outputs.

“I appeal to all of us and for those who have been inaugurated today. Yes, while I congratulate you for this achievement, it is in itself not a success until that is able to transform into victory for all of us,” he said.

Director-General of the committee, Mr Felix Hyat, who responded on behalf of the committee, assured the party’s leadership that the team comprised of uncompromising professionals was determined to drive the entire process to victorious end.

​”Your Excellency, we do not take this opportunity and this honor for granted. May I assure you, that the people I see here, I have worked with nearly all of them, there are people that will not tolerate nonsense, even from me, as their leader, they are people you can trust for a good result,” Hyat stated.

He also expressed confidence over the capacity of the presidential candidate of the party especially his security expertise and proven governance track record in Oyo State.

​Hyat emphasised the moral responsibility of regional power rotation and urged northern youths not to compromise their future by supporting perennial candidates.

He concluded with an urgent call for citizens to reject sentimental politics of religion and tribe, urging young people to take charge by protecting their own destiny in 2027 general elections by voting candidates with capacity to deliver.

(NAN)