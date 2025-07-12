Teenager drowns in Benue river after allegedly sneaking out of school

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A teenage student identified as Japheth Amin has reportedly drowned in River Nomnor Mke in Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State after he allegedly sneaked out of his school (name withheld) with his mates.

The deceased was said to have left the school premises Friday with his group of friends to swim in the river but never made it back alive.

According to a source, the student was swimming in the river with his mates when he was suddenly swept away by a strong current.

“His mates tried to rescue him but the current was too much for any of them to get him out of the river while he cried for help.

“And when they saw that they could not rescue him, they ran to people around and those washing their clothes by the river who all collectively moved to rescue the drowning student.

“Unfortunately, the help came a little too late, when the boy was brought out of the river he was already looking lifeless. Efforts were made to revive him but they couldn’t.

“However, the boy was quickly moved to the hospital in town where he was confirmed dead by doctors,” the source said.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Udeme Edet, said she was yet to receive information on the incident.