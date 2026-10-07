Troops repel ISWAP attack on military base, kill over 25 terrorists

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By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 101 Special Forces Battalion in Kukawa, Borno State, have successfully repelled a major attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists who attempted to overrun the military position from four different directions.

Security sources told our correspondent that the attack occurred between about 9:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, when a large number of terrorists launched a coordinated assault on the troops’ location.

The troops, supported by the air component, fought back and defeated the attackers after a prolonged exchange of fire.

The sources said the terrorists suffered heavy casualties, with more than 25 fighters neutralised, while troops had so far recovered 14 bodies from the battlefield.

They added that troops also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the fleeing terrorists, including six AK-47 rifles.

However, the military also suffered casualties during the fierce engagement, with some soldiers killed and others sustained injuries.

Following the successful repulsion of the attack, the Brigade Commander moved to the area to coordinate the readjustment of the defensive posture, replenishment of troops and equipment, and further exploitation of the battlefield.

The development underscores the continued determination of Nigerian troops to prevent terrorist groups from gaining ground in the Kukawa axis and other parts of the Lake Chad region.

Further details on the casualties, recovered weapons and ongoing exploitation operations are expected as the military completes its assessment.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, confirmed the attack on the troops’ base in a terse message, which he said was: ” Yes some terrorists attacked our base in Kukawa, but they were defeated. They suffered heavy casualties”.