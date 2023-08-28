Tinubu has benchmarks, will fire any underperforming minister — Presidency

President Bola Tinubu

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has said that President Bola Tinubu has benchmarks for performances, will not permit failure, and will sack any ineffective minister.

Ngelale said this today, Monday, while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily.

He added that between his emergence as President-elect and inauguration on May 29, Tinubu had established a series of reform committees for every sector.

According to the President’s spokesman, Tinubu “basically looked at exactly what President Muhammadu Buhari had achieved and said, ‘This is what we want to do to build on all these achievements’.

“We are going to effectively implement a plan within a certain amount of time based on time-based benchmarks that when a minister has come in, we will be able to measure their performance against.

“Every minister coming in absolutely knows what they have to achieve within the time frame that has been given to them by the President.

“And that’s something in the history of Nigerian governance we’ve never seen before. The President has set the benchmarks.

“The question now is about enforcement and the President has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he is not someone that is afraid to fire anybody.

“Tinubu is not somebody who is afraid to level quick sanctions to ensure that they get the results that he wants because, ultimately, if this administration fails, they will not say a minister failed or a set of ministers failed.

“They will say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he will not accept failure.”