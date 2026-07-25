‘One of my outstanding ministers’ – Tinubu hails Umahi at 63

File: President Tinubu (right) and Minister of Works, David Umahi

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Minister of Works, David Umahi, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, praising his dedication to delivering lasting infrastructure projects across Nigeria.

Before joining Tinubu’s cabinet, Umahi, born on July 25, 1963, represented Ebonyi South in the Senate after completing two consecutive terms as governor of Ebonyi State between 2015 and 2023.

In a statement released on Saturday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the works minister as “one of my outstanding, hardworking ministers.”

The president applauded Umahi’s commitment to his responsibilities, noting that the minister is focused on constructing durable roads and bridges capable of serving Nigerians for generations.

According to the statement, Tinubu commended Umahi for his “passion, dedication to duty, and deep sense of patriotism.”

He also encouraged the minister to sustain the momentum in road construction, rehabilitation and project delivery in line with his administration’s vision of improving the quality of life for Nigerians while stimulating economic growth.

“As a minister, he does not just sit in his office or rely on reports from subordinates; he is constantly on the road, personally monitoring construction work nationwide to ensure compliance with specifications and approvals,” Tinubu said.

The president extended his best wishes to Umahi and his family, praying for continued good health and renewed strength as he remains in public service.