Son machetes 100-year-old father to death over N70,000

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps otherwise known as So-Safe said, it has arrested a 38 years old man, Mathew Ifeanyi, who allegedly macheted his 100-year old father, Anthony Nnadike to death around Olorunda area, Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Ifeanyi was said to have butchered his centenarian father to death over his inability to produce the sum of N70,000 kept with him since July 2022.

The Commandant of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday through, Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Moruf Yusuf.

The statement said “on Tuesday, 29th. August, information got to Superintendent Alabi Gafar, the Divisional Officer of the Corps at Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command that at 11, Ibikunle Street, Diamond Estate, along Olorunda Area, Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area, that a middle-aged man was said to have been attacko his biological father with cutlass”.

It disclosed further that the Divisional Command patrol team was thereafter instructed to rescue the helpless victim and get the son arrested and that on getting to the scene, the victim had been rushed to the General Hospital due to the injury sustained and in a critical condition, until he was later confirmed dead by the doctor.

Ifeanyi, during preliminary investigation was said to have allegedly confessed to killig his father over his inability to refund the sum of N70,000:00 entrusted to his care since 22nd July, 2022.

He further confessed that he was forced to commit the condemnable act, having resigned from his previous job with the intention to embark on a business, but his father could not provide him the money.

The suspect was said to have been transfered to the Nigeria Police Force, Sango Divisional Headquarter for further investigation and prosecution.