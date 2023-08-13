Photos: Kanye ‘wife’ Bianca Censori steps out braless in another see-through bodysuit 

Kanye West’s “wife” Bianca Censori stepped out braless in yet another see-through, body-baring bodysuit to beat the summer heat.

Kanye, 46, and Bianca, 28, are vacationing in Tuscany and have been putting on the PDA all over Italy; and despite their lack of shoes, they seem to be having quite the Eurotrip.

On Saturday, the Aussie beauty ditched her bra for the day in a completely nude, sheer bodysuit.

Kanye’s co-worker accessorized with a brown stocking worn on her head, but otherwise kept the scandalous look simple – and nearly naked – with white kitten heels.

In a series of photos published by PageSix, Kanye rocked his now go-to avant-garde ensembles.

The “Graduation” rapper donned a shiny black blazer sans shirt, oversized black pants, a messenger bag worn across his shoulders and of course, his favorite soleless shoes, which have become an integral part of the anti-Semitic rapper’s summer wardrobe.