Palliatives: Kwara govt sets up non-partisan committee to handle distribution

The Kwara government on Friday in Ilorin announced a non-partisan committee to handle the distribution of palliatives received from the Federal Government.

Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the state governor, who announced this also confirmed receipt of the sum of two billion Naira from the Federal Government as relief fund.

He said this was out of the four billion Naira the Federal Government released for purchase of rice to be distributed to vulnerable members of the public in the state.

“The state government also awaits a balance of two billion Naira of the fund, as well as one billion Naira worth of maize (40,000 bags) which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is selling to each state from the national strategic reserve.

“This explains in context the details of the five billion Naira Federal Government relief package earlier reported in the media,” the governor’s CPS said.

He disclosed that each state of the federation was to receive four billion Naira to purchase bags of rice in the current market value.

”They are to distribute same to citizens in the state, with the most vulnerable persons as the first priority.

“This is as agreed at the National Economic Council (NEC).

“Each state is to also receive one billion Naira worth of maize from the strategic national reserve through the CBN. This is not in form of cash, it is maize.”

Ajakaiye added that it was important to know that 48 percent or N1.92 billion of the four billion Naira was a non-interest loan.

“It will be paid back over a period of 20 months at 120 million Naira monthly. This deduction begins in November.”

He added that the state government had consequently ordered an immediate purchase of rice in the value of the amount for transparency and fairness to all.

The CPS added that the distribution of the palliatives would be overseen exclusively by a committee headed by the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ebun Adelesi.

”She will be supported by the Emir of Shonga, Dr. Haliru Yahya, the state Chairman of Jama’átu Nasrul Islam (JNI), and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, among others,” he said.

Ajakaiye said further details regarding the palliatives would be released by the committee.

He went on to disclose that the state government had received the remaining three trucks of the expected bags of rice.

The government had on Aug. 8 announced the delivery of two truckloads of bags of rice, while awaiting three more.

“Distribution of the remaining three truckloads has commenced through various channels of reaching out to the public, including lawmakers who represent the 24 state constituencies and other stakeholders in the state.

“The government appeals to members of the public to remain patient and calm as multi-layered steps are being taken in phases, including huge interventions to support massive food production, local production of gas-powered vehicles.

“There will also be some support for small and medium scale enterprises, manufacturers and other business groups, in order to boost the economy and ease the difficulties arising from the removal of fuel subsidy,” the governor’s spokesman said.

“The Governor reassures all Kwara people of his commitment to their welfare at this time and always,” he added. (NAN)