Osas Ighodaro and Terrence J announced as hosts for 16th Headies Awards

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Award-winning actress and producer Osas Ighodaro and American actor, TV presenter, and model Terrence J have been confirmed to host the 16th annual Headies Awards.

The show, tagged ‘Celebrating African Renaissance,’ is slated for Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

On Wednesday, the organizers of the award shared the exciting news on social media alongside a video to generate buzz for the award ceremony scheduled to take place in a few days.

In the video, Terrence J, who is set to host the show for the first time, expressed his enthusiasm to host the show, saying, “I have done a lot of big shows. There is a lot of red carpet, and I am excited about doing this.”

Words from the 16th @the_headies co-host @TerrenceJ as he is set to take the stage on the 3rd of September 2023 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre to celebrate African Renaissance. #16thHeadies pic.twitter.com/fQL0W7L6Zq — IG: the_headies (@The_Headies) August 30, 2023

Notably, this marks Osas Ighodaro’s second time as a host for the ceremony after she co-anchored the event last year alongside American actor Anthony Anderson, creating a memorable experience for the audience.

Ighodaro rose to prominence after winning the Miss Black USA Pageant in 2010. Since then, she has established herself as a notable figure in Nollywood, earning a place among the highest-grossing actors in 2018. Her talent has been acknowledged through various awards and recognitions, solidifying her status as a prominent actress.

. @the_headies is proud to announce its host for the 16th edition of Africa’s Global Awards for Afrobeats Music –



Osas Ighodaro (@OfficialOsas ) and Terrence J (@TerrenceJ ) pic.twitter.com/TmpnNQha7n — IG: the_headies (@The_Headies) August 30, 2023

Terrence J is widely recognized for his role in hosting BET’s “106 & Park”. He has also made appearances in notable Hollywood movies such as “Think Like a Man”, “The Perfect Match”, and “The Beach Bum”. Beyond his on-screen presence, he is the author of the book “The Wealth of My Mother’s Wisdom”.

As the 16th Headies Awards draws closer, the dynamic duo of Osas Ighodaro and Terrence J promises to bring energy, charm, and excitement to the event, making it an evening to remember for fans and attendees alike.

The award is set to celebrate an extraordinary list of 2023 nominees that includes: Asake, Burna Boy, Simi, Wizkid, Davido, Odumodublvck, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Victoria Orenze, Simi, Guchi, Niniola, Liya, Black Sherif, Diamond Platnumz, as well as international sensations, Black Sherif, Drake, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Future, and many more.

The Headies Awards, originally called the Hip Hop World Awards, were established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

This will mark the show’s second year at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. It was held in Lagos, Nigeria, every year from 2006 to 2021 (except 2017 and 2020, when there was no ceremony).

“We are so excited that The Headies will return to American soil once again,” Ayo Animashaun, CEO and founder of the Headies Awards, said in a statement.

“We know that Afrobeats connects people all around the globe, and this year’s event exemplifies and celebrates the power of our culture. The Headies will be an evening not only of dynamic talent but also memorable moments that will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

The show organisers had previously unveiled the nomination list for this year’s award ceremony in June, building anticipation for the event. The eligibility period for nominations is January 2022 to March 2023.

They also introduced an exciting twist by announcing that the winner of the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category will receive a solar-powered, two-bedroom, fully furnished house.

Burna Boy is the top nominee for the 2023 Headies Awards, which celebrate Pan-African and Afrobeats talent. He received 10 nominations, including African Artiste of the Year, Best Afrobeats Album, Best Male Artiste, and Song of the Year.

Asake received eight nominations. The categories include Best Male Artiste, Best Collaboration, Best Album, Best Street Hop Artiste, Song of the Year, Next Rated, and Headies Viewers’ Choice.

Rema, who collaborated on the global smash hit “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez, received five nods.

Similarly, Omah Lay, Victony, Simi, Kizz Daniel, and Pheelz also received five nods. Oxlade tallied four nods, while Ruger had three.

Drake, Future, Gomez, Don Toliver, and Ed Sheeran are vying for the International Artist of the Year category.

Sean “Love” Combs is slated to receive an International Artiste Recognition award while Youssou N’dour will receive a Hall of Fame award.

The show will be streamed live on YouTube (U.S.) and HipTV (Africa) Network.