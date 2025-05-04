Headies: Eminent Music celebrates Nasboi’s nomination as rewarding milestone

By Ayo Onikoyi

Eminent Music, under the leadership of Dr. Wisdom Okoye, is celebrating a significant milestone as their artist, fast-rising Afrobeats star Nasboi, received a coveted nomination for the Next Rated category at the 17th Headies Awards held on April 27, 2025.

The nomination marks a rewarding moment for the label, which has achieved remarkable success in a relatively short period since its launch in 2023.

Speaking to the press at the Headies, Dr. Okoye expressed immense pride in Nasboi’s recognition, highlighting it as a validation of the “hard work, creativity, and courage” demonstrated by the label from its inception. He further echoed these sentiments on social media, lauding Nasboi as a “versatile and unique artist.”

“What a journey it’s been,” Dr. Okoye shared. “Just over two years in the music business, and today, we are both proud and grateful to be recognized by @the_headies with a nomination for our artist @iamnasboi in the Next Rated category.” He emphasized that the nomination was “more than an accolade,” serving as “a testament to our innovative and forward-thinking approach as a brand — and most importantly, to the hard work, bold creativity, and undeniable talent of an artist as versatile and unique as NasBoi.”

Dr. Okoye further elaborated on the label’s journey, stating, “We saw the vision early. We believed. We invested. And now we celebrate this moment as proof that foresight, belief, and dedication truly pay off.”

Nasboi’s success under Eminent Music is particularly noteworthy in an industry where many individuals successful in other areas of entertainment have struggled to transition into music. Dr. Okoye, in a previous interview with Pulse Nigeria, attributed his decision to work with Nasboi to his strong belief in the artist’s talent, creativity, and his own appetite for challenging projects.

A key element in their success has been Eminent Music’s strategic approach to leveraging Nasboi’s established presence as a prominent content creator, ensuring a seamless blend of his original style with captivating music. The label provided an environment where Nasboi’s ambition and vision could flourish, allowing his music to take center stage.

This strategy has yielded significant results, including the viral hit singles ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Small Money,’ which showcased Nasboi’s versatility and established his musical identity. In 2024, Eminent Music released Nasboi’s debut project, ‘INIT,’ a 9-track album featuring collaborations with music heavyweights such as 2Baba, Chike, Falz, and Pheelz. The star-studded project, supported by two well-received listening parties, successfully positioned Nasboi as a respected artist within the industry.

Since joining Eminent Music, Nasboi has amassed over 200 million streams, completed a successful UK tour, and performed to a sold-out concert in Lagos in December 2024.