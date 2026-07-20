FIFA live rankings: Spain rise to world no 1 after World Cup final victory

By Ayobami Okerinde

Spain have moved to the top of FIFA’s unofficial live world rankings after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with the latest live standings on the top football body’s website showing the new world champions leading the table with 1,995.88 points.

The rankings, updated on Monday, are live calculations and remain unofficial until FIFA releases its next official Men’s World Ranking.

The World Cup champions gained 30.27 ranking points following their title-winning campaign to move to 1,995.88 points, while beaten finalists Argentina slipped to second on 1,970.37 points in the live standings.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute as Spain edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time on Sunday, ending Lionel Messi’s hopes of signing off his international career with a second consecutive World Cup title. Spain dominated the final, with Argentina failing to register a single shot on target throughout the 120 minutes.

Despite losing to England on penalties in the third-place playoff after a 4-4 draw, France remained third in the live rankings with 1,948.97 points. England’s victory saw the Three Lions retain fourth place while gaining 33.41 ranking points to reach 1,922.83.

Brazil stayed fifth with 1,804.92 points despite their surprise 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Norway.

LIVE TOP 10

Spain

Argentina

France

England

Brazil

Morocco

Portugal

Belgium

Netherlands

Mexico