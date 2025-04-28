Bullion Records’ star Harcher shines at 17th Headies Awards

By Benjamin Njoku

LAGOS, Nigeria — The 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, may have celebrated Nigeria’s biggest music stars, but the night also marked a special turning point for a fast-rising name in the industry: Harcher.

Although he was not among this year’s official nominees, Harcher, signed under Bullion Records, stole a significant slice of the spotlight with his charismatic red carpet appearance — thrilling fans both at the venue and those watching from home.

The Headies, hosted by Nollywood’s darling Nancy Isime, delivered a night packed with electrifying performances, emotional tributes, and major wins for stars like Chike, Rema, and the late Mohbad. However, when Harcher stepped onto the red carpet and caught the attention of popular media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa, it ignited a wave of excitement that would ripple beyond the event hall.

Dressed sharply and exuding confidence, Harcher spoke passionately about his dreams during a heartfelt interview with Enioluwa.

“I’ve always dreamed of collaborating with legends like Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, and Burna Boy,” Harcher said, flashing a humble yet hopeful smile as cameras clicked and fans cheered.

He also took a moment to praise the Headies organizers for their role in promoting Nigerian music globally.

“The Headies have done so much for Nigerian entertainment,” Harcher said. “It’s amazing to see how our music is now celebrated all over the world because of platforms like this.”

In that moment, fans at home couldn’t contain their excitement — many took quick screenshots of Harcher’s TV appearance, proudly sharing the images across social media with captions like, “Our star is next!” Those present at the venue also seized the opportunity, swarming around Harcher for photographs after his interview, capturing memories with an artist they believe is destined for greatness.

Bullion Records’ Brightest Prospect

Harcher’s journey with Bullion Records has been marked by steady growth, blending Afrobeat rhythms with the grit of Hip-hop to craft relatable, energetic anthems that resonate with Nigeria’s youth. With every release, he has gained momentum — and Sunday night proved that the industry is beginning to take notice too.

Bullion Records, known for nurturing new talents, has high hopes for Harcher, a sentiment echoed by fans who flooded the label’s hotline — the popular “Bullion Records Hot Number” — with congratulatory messages after the red carpet interview aired.

“This is just the beginning for Harcher,” a Bullion Records fan club member said during a live Twitter Space. “Today he’s being interviewed among legends, tomorrow he’ll be winning awards right on that same stage!”

The Power of the Headies Next Rated Dream

The Headies’ Next Rated category has historically been a launching pad for future megastars like Wizkid (2011), Davido (2012), Rema (2019), and Tems (2021). While the 2025 Next Rated Award went to Odumodublvck, fans are already tipping Harcher as a front-runner for future editions.

Winning Next Rated not only brings industry recognition but also car prizes, endorsements, and international exposure — a reward that many believe is within Harcher’s reach sooner than later.

A Night of Celebration for Music

The Headies 2025 celebrated outstanding talent across Africa. Chike’s ‘Egwu’ featuring the late Mohbad was a major winner, scooping the Viewers’ Choice Award and Best Music Video. Rema’s ‘Heis’ bagged Album of the Year, while Tems won Best Recording of the Year with “Burning.” Special recognition awards went to influential figures like Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alex Okosi, and Amaju Pinnick.

Even with all these major wins, Harcher’s simple presence, filled with passion and gratitude, managed to capture hearts — a testimony to his growing influence.

Looking Ahead

As the lights dimmed at the Energy Centre where the Headies was held, and fans filed out into the Lagos night, one thing was clear: Harcher’s time is coming. His fans — the ones who screenshotted him from their living rooms and those who took selfies with him live at the event — will be the ones to proudly say, “We saw it first.”

The 2025 Headies may have officially crowned its winners, but for Harcher and his ever-growing fanbase, it was the night a new star officially stepped into the spotlight.