NMU prepares cadets for NYSC scheme

By Jimitota Onoyume

National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has charged cadets of the Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko,. Warri south west local government area, Delta state to be good ambassadors of the school while serving as corps members.

Director General NYSC, DG, Brigadier General Yashau Ahmed spoke at a symposium organised in the school for cadets of the university soon to be mobilised for national youth service.

The DG spoke through Assistant Director National Youth Corp of the scheme, Mr Augustine Iwu, saying the seminar was timely as it will adequately prepare the cadets for the NYSC scheme.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Emmanuel Adigio, said he was sure cadet of the university would not have challenges in the scheme since they were already used to para military trainings.

He also appealed to stakeholders and governments to assist the school with funds to tackle infrastructural needs, transportation.

Head of Information and Public relations department, Mrs Preye Worwei on her part said the cadets would be the first graduates of the school to be mobilised for the scheme since the para military school took off.