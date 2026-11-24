By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has promised to create more than 180,000 jobs and introduce free public primary and secondary education if elected governor in 2027.

Odii made the pledges while unveiling his 2027 governorship manifesto, titled “ANYI G’EMEYA”: A Promise of Possibility, which outlines his proposed development agenda for the state.

The manifesto contains plans to transform the state’s economy through industrialisation, agricultural development and private-sector investment, while reducing its dependence on federal allocations.

It identifies economic development and industrialisation, infrastructure, youth and human capital development, institutional reforms and security as key pillars of the proposed administration.

On economic development, Odii said his administration would prioritise agriculture, manufacturing, trade and commerce, mining and quarrying, and tourism to create employment and expand the state’s revenue base.

He proposed moving agriculture from subsistence production to commercial and technology-driven farming through mechanisation, improved farming inputs, irrigation, affordable financing and stronger market linkages.

The manifesto also proposes the establishment of special agro-industrial processing zones and clusters in strategic locations to encourage large-scale processing, reduce post-harvest losses and increase the value of agricultural produce.

It further identifies an initial 400 to 500 hectares of suitable land for commercial farming and agro-industrial investments, subject to feasibility assessments and consultations with host communities.

Smallholder farmers, according to the document, would be integrated into the proposed investments through outgrower schemes.

In the manufacturing sector, the PDP candidate promised to establish industrial clusters and manufacturing hubs equipped with electricity, access roads and water supply to attract small, medium and large-scale businesses.

He also proposed simplifying business registration and permit processes, eliminating multiple and arbitrary levies within the state’s jurisdiction and improving the regulatory environment to attract domestic and foreign investors.

On electricity, Odii said his administration would leverage the opportunities provided by the Electricity Act 2023 to attract private investment into power generation and distribution.

He listed solar mini-grids, biomass, gas-based power solutions and other renewable energy sources as options for improving electricity supply to industrial clusters, commercial centres and underserved communities.

On infrastructure, he promised investments in roads, housing, water supply and digital connectivity, with particular emphasis on linking agricultural production areas to industrial clusters, storage facilities and markets.

For the education sector, Odii pledged free public primary and secondary education, improved school infrastructure, better teaching quality and expanded access to practical and technical education.

He also proposed partnerships with educational institutions, manufacturers and industry associations to strengthen vocational training and equip young people with skills required by emerging industries.

In healthcare, the manifesto promises improvements in medical infrastructure, staffing, access to essential medicines and the quality of healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved communities.

On security, Odii advocated a coordinated, intelligence-led and community-based approach to tackling kidnapping, communal conflicts, cultism, drug abuse and other criminal activities.

He specifically identified the longstanding communal disputes involving Abaomege and Ishinkwo, Ezza and Ezilo, Ezza and Effium, as well as Ngbo and Agila, as conflicts requiring sustained intervention and peaceful resolution.

The proposed approach includes stronger collaboration among security agencies, traditional rulers, local governments and community organisations, alongside improved intelligence gathering, surveillance and emergency response mechanisms.

The PDP candidate also promised institutional reforms covering land administration, right-of-way permits, the civil service and judicial administration.

On funding, he said his administration would conduct a comprehensive assessment of the state’s financial position, existing obligations and development priorities while strengthening internally generated revenue without imposing unnecessary burdens on residents and businesses.

He proposed public-private partnerships, development financing, community development partnerships and infrastructure tax incentives as alternative funding mechanisms.

The manifesto also promises transparent procurement processes, digital budgeting, expenditure tracking and regular publication of reports on government revenue and expenditure.

On implementation, Odii pledged to develop a detailed execution plan for the proposed initiatives and pursue visible results within his first 200 days in office if elected.

He also promised to establish a delivery unit to monitor government commitments and ensure accountability for measurable outcomes.

The manifesto presents his vision of making Ebonyi a preferred investment destination through inclusive economic growth, sustainable wealth creation and improved living standards.