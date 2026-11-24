By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on security agencies to investigate the alleged inauguration of a 200-member Neighbourhood Watch security outfit by the Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Engr. Osborn Nweze Umahi.

The party expressed concern over the timing, composition and possible political implications of the security arrangement, alleging that its establishment barely months before the 2027 general election could raise concerns about its intended purpose.

However, Umahi has dismissed claims that his administration established a new security outfit, insisting that the Neighbourhood Watch had existed before he assumed office and was only reorganised to improve its operations.

In a statement signed by the NDC State Chairman, Prince Alum Enyinnaya Udensi, and the State Secretary, Hon. Okereke Nnanna, the party said it recognised the government’s responsibility to protect lives and property but demanded transparency over the operations of the security outfit.

The NDC questioned the rationale behind what it described as the sudden mobilisation of 200 security personnel at a politically sensitive period.

It said, “We find it particularly disturbing that a party that has had the opportunity to serve the people for the past eleven years, yet has failed to substantially improve the living conditions, economic fortunes and general welfare of the citizens, is suddenly demonstrating such urgency in establishing a 200-man security structure at a politically sensitive period.

“The question that begs for an answer is: What is the real intention behind this sudden mobilisation of 200 security personnel, and whose interests are they expected to protect?”

The party urged the council administration to make public the legal framework governing the outfit, the equipment to be deployed, its chain of command, training arrangements and accountability mechanisms.

It also warned against any attempt to turn a community-based security arrangement into an instrument of political intimidation, harassment, voter suppression or electoral violence.

“The security of our communities must never be converted into a political project or a weapon for intimidating political opponents and innocent citizens,” the statement added.

The NDC further argued that the urgency being attached to the security arrangement should be matched by similar commitment to tackling unemployment, poverty, insecurity and other developmental challenges facing the state.

It called on the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to investigate the development, particularly the legality of the 200-member outfit and the authority under which its personnel could possess and deploy arms.

The party also urged residents of Ohaozara and other parts of Ebonyi to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding, while advising its members and supporters to resist provocation.

But reacting to the allegations, Umahi said the exercise conducted on Friday, November 20, was neither the establishment nor inauguration of a new security outfit but a reorganisation of an existing Neighbourhood Watch structure and a change in its leadership.

In a statement, the council chairman said the outfit predated his administration and was established under the relevant laws and security framework of Ebonyi State.

He explained that the exercise was aimed at strengthening its operational structure, improving coordination and enhancing its capacity to respond to security needs across communities in the local government area.

“What took place on Friday, November 20, was a reorganisation of the existing outfit and a change in its leadership. The exercise was undertaken to strengthen its operational structure, improve coordination and position the outfit to respond more effectively to the security needs of communities across Ohaozara,” he said.

Umahi rejected suggestions that his administration would compromise the security of residents, stressing that the Neighbourhood Watch was designed to complement the operations of established security agencies.

He said its personnel were expected to operate professionally, respect the law and discharge their duties with discipline and restraint.

The chairman also encouraged residents who experienced any misconduct by members of the outfit to report such incidents through appropriate channels.

He said his administration’s priority, particularly as the Yuletide season approaches, was to ensure the safety of residents, visitors and indigenes returning home for the celebrations.

Umahi urged the public to disregard unverified reports and continue their lawful activities without fear, adding that his administration remained committed to protecting lives and property in Ohaozara.

He also disclosed that his legal representatives were reviewing the publications and allegations surrounding the exercise, with a view to pursuing appropriate legal remedies where necessary.