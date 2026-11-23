By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has called for stronger implementation of healthy food policies to address malnutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and the rising burden of diet-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, made the call on Monday while delivering the keynote address at the maiden National Healthy Food Week and Learning Conference 2026 in Abuja.

The conference, themed, “Our Food, Our Health, Our Future,” was organised to promote healthier food systems and strengthen efforts to address nutrition-related health challenges.

Represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ms. Daju Kachollom, Salako said tackling the country’s nutrition and health challenges required stronger collaboration among government institutions, regulatory agencies, food manufacturers, health professionals, researchers, development partners, the media and consumers.

He noted that food choices and the quality of food available in markets, schools, hospitals, workplaces and homes had significant implications for public health, workforce productivity, child development and national prosperity.

The minister said the Federal Government had introduced several policies and regulatory measures to improve food safety and nutritional standards, including the Revised National Policy on Food Safety and Quality and its Implementation Plan (2023).

He said the policy framework promoted food safety, food fortification, sodium reduction, elimination of industrially produced trans fats and healthier food procurement practices in public institutions.

Salako also highlighted the National Guidelines for Sodium Reduction, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control’s (NAFDAC) Read the Label Campaign and the development of front-of-pack nutrition labelling as measures to help consumers make informed food choices and encourage manufacturers to improve the nutritional quality of their products.

On public food procurement, he said government institutions provided millions of meals annually through schools, hospitals, correctional centres, emergency shelters and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps, making public procurement an important instrument for improving the country’s food environment.

He urged relevant authorities to ensure effective implementation of the Bureau of Public Procurement’s National Guidelines for Public Procurement of Food and Related Services through adequate monitoring, accountability and capacity building.

The minister also identified fiscal measures, including the sugar-sweetened beverage tax, as important tools for discouraging excessive consumption of sugary drinks and generating revenue for public health interventions.

He advocated transparent allocation of part of the revenue to nutrition education, healthier food environments and the prevention of diet-related diseases.

On micronutrient deficiencies, Salako emphasised the need to strengthen large-scale food fortification, noting that its effectiveness depended on regulatory compliance, quality assurance, adequate laboratory capacity and market surveillance.

He also encouraged Nigerians to consume more locally available nutritious foods, including legumes, fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains and traditional nutrient-rich foods.

While acknowledging progress in developing healthy food policies and regulatory frameworks, the minister said the priority should now be to ensure their effective implementation on a wider scale.

He identified state and local governments, primary healthcare facilities, community organisations, traditional and religious institutions, women’s groups, youth networks and the media as critical partners in translating policies into measurable health outcomes.

Salako warned that unhealthy food environments could worsen the burden of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, stroke and kidney disease, with serious implications for healthcare costs and national productivity.

He called for the National Healthy Food Week and Learning Conference to become a sustainable platform for accountability, partnership, innovation and continuous improvement of Nigeria’s food systems.

He stressed that every Nigerian should have access to safe, nutritious, affordable and health-promoting food.

In a goodwill message, the Interim Country Director of Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL), Dr. Jenom Danjuma, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting government efforts to promote healthy diets and strengthen food policies to reduce the burden of NCDs.

Danjuma identified excessive sodium, industrially produced trans fats and added sugars, particularly from sugar-sweetened beverages, as major dietary risk factors contributing to premature deaths from hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes.

He called for evidence-based policies and sustained collaboration among stakeholders to promote healthier food environments and make nutritious food more accessible to Nigerians.

He said the four-day conference would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to assess progress in implementing healthy food policies, share experiences, identify challenges and develop practical strategies to accelerate action.

Similarly, the Executive Director of the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), Dr. Jerome Mafeni, said access to safe, nutritious and affordable food should be treated as a public health priority rather than solely an individual responsibility.

Mafeni said food choices were influenced not only by personal preferences but also by availability, production standards, affordability and access to reliable consumer information.

He argued that the effectiveness of healthy food policies should be measured by their impact on what was produced, marketed and made available to consumers rather than by the mere adoption of policy documents.

He urged stakeholders to move beyond discussions and agree on practical commitments, stronger institutional coordination and sustained accountability, adding that the conference’s success would depend on the actions taken and their impact on Nigerians.

Also speaking, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative, Dr. Pavel Ursu, represented by Pindar Wakawa, called for stronger measures to promote healthy diets and address the growing burden of diet-related NCDs in Nigeria.

Ursu described the conference as a timely national platform for advancing healthy food policies, noting that healthy diets were among the most effective investments countries could make to prevent diseases, improve productivity, strengthen human capital and accelerate socioeconomic development.

He expressed concern that diet-related NCDs accounted for approximately 27 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria, identifying cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases as major public health concerns partly driven by excessive consumption of salt, sugar and unhealthy fats.

The WHO representative also disclosed that nearly one in three Nigerian adults was living with hypertension, a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke and kidney failure.

He called for sustained collaboration among government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations and the private sector to ensure that healthy food was accessible, affordable and available to all Nigerians.