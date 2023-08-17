He’ll transform Nigeria’s transport system, Oluwo hails Oyetola’s ministerial portfolio 

Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has expressed confidence that the former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola will transform the transportation system of the country.

Oba Akanbi said this in a statement on Thursday while congratulating Oyetola as the Minister-designate of Transport.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu assigned portfolios to the 45 minister-designates on Wednesday.

In his reaction, the Osun monarch also wished the ex-Osun governor a fruitful spell in his ministerial assignment.

He also praised Oyetola as a prudent and excellent administrator who governed Osun well without debt.

“I congratulate the immediate former governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola on his appointment by President Ahmed Tinubu as the Minister of Transportation,” Oluwo said.

“While wishing him a fruitful tenure of office, I have strong hope in his ability to constructively reshape the Nigeria transportation system.

“He was a prudent and excellent administrator when he was the governor of Osun State. Despite the economic quagmire of the country when he was the governor, he didn’t put the state into debt.

“He is a great leader whose administrative experience will be of monumental impact to transform the transportation system of the country.”

Oluwo said he believed that the new cabinet to be inaugurated on Monday will bring succour to Nigeria.

“I’m particularly hopeful that the new cabinet members of The President will make a positive change to the admiration of Nigeria citizens,” he added.

Once again, congratulations.