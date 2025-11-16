Tinubu hails Oluwo of Iwo’s 10-year reign as era of cultural rebirth

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

President Bola Tinubu has described the ten-year reign of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, as a decade marked by cultural revival, peace, and sustained community development.

Speaking on Sunday at the monarch’s 10th coronation anniversary in Iwo, Tinubu—represented by the Director-General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Engr. Olasunkanmi Tegbe—praised the Oluwo as a dynamic and people-focused traditional ruler whose influence has repositioned Iwo on the global cultural map.

“Mr. President joins the sons and daughters of Iwo land in celebrating this special occasion,” Tegbe said. “He recognizes the tremendous impact and progressive streak of the Oluwo over the past decade. Like him or hate him, you cannot ignore his dynamism, his leadership, and the love his people have for him.”

Tinubu further noted that Iwo has, across centuries, blossomed into a symbol of cultural pride, resilience, and identity—qualities he said the Oluwo has continued to strengthen.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau congratulated the monarch and pledged to facilitate funding for key Federal Government road projects in Osun State.

In his remarks, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke—represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Sunday Oroniyi—affirmed the state government’s support for the monarch.

“We adore, love, and appreciate him for placing Iwo on the world map,” the governor said. “No amount of intimidation can remove the Oluwo from his throne. The government and the people of Iwo are solidly behind him.”

Responding, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi described his reign as a fusion of tradition and modernity.

“My reign stands as an exemplary model of the dialogue between tradition and modernity,” he said. “The palace has become a vibrant intellectual and cultural space where heritage meets innovation, showing how monarchy, religion, and politics can harmoniously coexist in the 21st century.”

The Oluwo added that his leadership philosophy and reform-driven vision reflect the evolving role of traditional institutions in contemporary governance.