Why Ooni, Oluwo are at war

•Ife monarch orchestrated my suspension – Oba Akanbi

•His allegations are baseless – Oba Ogunwusi’s spokesperson

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the weekend, engaged in verbal war over pull down allegation.

While the Oluwo, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Alli, alleged that despite his effort towards the emergence of Oba Adeyeye as the Ooni in 2015, he (Ooni) has always plotted for his downfall, the Ooni described the remarks as baseless and reckless.

The Iwo monarch alleged that apart from publicly embarrassing him before Governor Ademola Adeleke during a recent meeting of Traditional Rulers Council in the state, he said the Ooni plotted his suspension from the council despite proving his innocence.

He said: “In 2015, I got a call from Akin Daodu, a close ally of then-Prince Adeyeye Ogunwusi, now Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

“He told me Prince Adeyeye was on the phone, that he needed to talk and seek my help on his aspiration to the throne of Ooni of Ife.

“I told Akin Daodu that I was not aware they had chosen Ooni designate.

“I acknowledged my affinity with the family because we stayed around the same place at Akobo, Ibadan before I travelled.

“I know him then but I’m closer to his brother, Tunji Ogunwusi, who was my peer then.

“Both myself and Tunji Ogunwusi popularly called Dodo were about eight years older than him.

“We discussed and he disclosed almost all the stakeholders including the governor had agreed but there was litigation in court instituted by a few aggrieved people.

“He said his primary concern was the court litigation. I asked him if that was all, he said yes. I told him he was already a king.

“In his presence, I called the person in charge and I told the person what I wanted.

“The case was decided on Friday and Adeyeye became Ooni on Saturday. This was before my own enthronement.

“I was not selfish. I did his own before my own. And a few months later, God used the same link for me to become Oluwo of Iwoland.

“To my surprise, the same person I helped to the throne has been planning against me.

“He orchestrated my suspension from the Osun State Council of Obas meeting against the AIG who was a star witness at what transpired.

“He is using a few kings in Iwoland to destabilize my territory.

“He attacked me last month in the presence of the governor that I’m discouraging deity worshipping.

“He wants me to be removed as Oluwo by all means. Such is a dream that can never come through. No one can remove me as Oluwo. No one can kill me and no one can bring me down.”

‘Allegations baseless’

When contacted, the Ooni’s spokesperson, Mr Moses Olafare, described Oluwo’s allegations as baseless and reckless, saying his suspension from the Council of Traditional Rulers was his doing, alleging he fought a fellow traditional ruler in public.

His words: “Oba Adeyeye is an Oba made by God. Remember he was ordained to become an Ooni right from the time he was birthed, hence, his middle name ‘Enitan’.

“So, irrespective of anybody’s effort, there was a prophecy that he will ascend the throne which manifested in 2015.

“The Ooni could not have plotted his suspension, it was his recklessness that led to that, he fought and harassed a fellow monarch in public and a committee was set up by the council to investigate the matter which recommended his suspension.

“Ooni doesn’t have the habit of embarrassing anyone either publicly or secretly.

“Ooni’s comment was an honest one before the arrival of the governor to the meeting, urging Oluwo to stop embarrassing traditional rulers who believe in traditional religion.

“He told him every traditional ruler cannot be Muslim or Christian and each one should be free to express his belief.

“What is embarrassing about that sincere counsel? Oluwo should not be reacting to that several weeks after the incident.

“When he was to become the Oluwo, the Ooni supported him, gave money, gave car to honour his enthronement but you wouldn’t hear that from the Ooni. The palace also made effort to ensure he ascended the throne. He needs to focus on real issues.”