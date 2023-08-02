Gombe Gov mourns Yariman Gombe, Abdulkadir Abubakar

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed profound sadness over the demise of Yariman Gombe who is also the Senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar Umar who passed away Tuesday evening after a brief illness.

In a statement of condolence, the Governor described the passage of the traditional leader as a huge loss to the state and the nation.

He said, ” this is a personal loss to me. Yarima was a father and worthy leader who was ever-supportive, and who spared nothing to ensure unity, peace and harmony in the society”.

Governor Inuwa described the deceased as an iconic figure and man of great wisdom, who led with dignity and respect.

He said, ” the late Yarima was a highly respected leader, who was a symbol of inspiration to the people, and who left behind a huge vacuum and indelible footprints. We will surely miss his fatherly guidance and counsel”.

“Throughout his years of reign as a district head, Yarima was known for preaching peace and championing the course of unity and harmony, not only within his Gombe district but across the entire state. His contributions to the community and Gombe State in general will be remembered for years to come.

“During this difficult time, it is important to remember the positive impact that he had on the community and the nation, and to honor his memory by upholding his legacy of leadership and selfless service”.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, Gombe Emirate Council, the royal family, and the entire people of the state over the monumental loss, praying Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.