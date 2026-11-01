Zamfara governor presents staff of office to 19 emirs

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has presented staff of office and official vehicles to 19 newly coronated emirs in the state.

The ceremony, held at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, the state capital, was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; the Etsu Nupe; and the Emir of Gwandu, among other dignitaries.

Following their oaths of office, Lawal presented staff of office to 11 first-class emirs and eight second-class emirs.

Each of the 19 emirs also received three official vehicles: a GAC ULTRA SUV (2025/2026 model), a MIKANO ZNA HILUX vehicle and an EV ANTIQUE MODEL car (DDP).

The vehicles, according to the state government, are intended to facilitate the emirs’ movements within their domains and enable closer engagement with their communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lawal said the presentation reflected his administration’s recognition of the traditional institution as an enduring part of society and a key partner in promoting peace, stability and development.

He said the ceremony also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to giving traditional rulers the recognition and institutional support required to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

“The staff of office being presented today signifies the authority entrusted to you by the state. It also represents a responsibility to govern your respective domains with fairness, wisdom, integrity and compassion,” he said.

The governor urged the emirs to discharge their duties without discrimination, uphold justice and ensure that their palaces remained accessible to all members of their communities.

“Our people must find guidance, fairness and reassurance in their traditional rulers,” he said.

Lawal also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the remaining royal palaces, describing them as important centres of traditional authority and community engagement.

On the vehicles presented to the emirs, he urged them to maintain and use them responsibly in the discharge of their official duties.

The governor further called on the traditional rulers to build productive partnerships between their respective emirates and the state government.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, urged the newly coronated emirs to remain loyal to the constituted authority and uphold the dignity of the traditional institution in the discharge of their responsibilities.