FUEL CRISIS: Ex-FAAN MD warns of fare hikes, flight delays, cancellations

FAAN

By Dickson Omobola

Former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Dr Richard Aisuebogun, has warned that disruptions in aviation fuel supply due to geopolitical conflicts, supply chain breakdowns and shifting trade dynamics, among others, could trigger flight delays and cancellations, higher airfares and reduced connectivity in the country.

Aisuebogun, who said the aviation industry was vulnerable to global energy-market volatility, called for a strategic fuel infrastructure to protect the sector against external shocks.

He said aviation was particularly exposed to energy-market volatility because jet fuel accounted for a significant proportion of airline operating expenses.

He spoke at the 2nd edition of Transport Summit, themed: ‘Navigating Global Disruption and the Road Ahead: Mobility, Energy and Trade Facilitation for Resilient Future,’ organised by JustAlive Communications Limited in Lagos.

He said: “Conflicts in major energy-producing regions and along important international trade routes can increase the cost of fuel, insurance, shipping, and imported transport inputs. For a country whose transport operators depend on petroleum products and imported technical equipment, these changes can quickly affect service delivery.

“Aviation is particularly exposed because jet fuel is a major operating expense. In May 2026, Reuters reported that rising jet-fuel prices and supply shortages were disrupting Nigerian airline schedules, contributing to route adjustments, delays, and cancellations. The report also highlighted concerns about crew fatigue and the financial pressures facing operators.

“The aviation industry perhaps demonstrates the importance of energy security. Fuel costs often represent a significant proportion of airline operating expenses. Disruptions in fuel supply can lead to flight delays or even cancellations, increased ticket prices, reduced connectivity and economic losses. Strategic fuel infrastructure is therefore essential for national resilience.”

Beyond fuel supply challenges, Aisuebogun said inadequate airport infrastructure could further undermine operational efficiency and the competitiveness of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

He called for sustained investment in runways, terminals, baggage systems, navigation equipment, security installations, cargo facilities, fire and rescue services, power supply and digital systems.

He said: “Infrastructure shortcomings can lead to congestion, delays, higher operating costs and a less satisfactory passenger experience. Limited cargo-handling capacity and inefficient ground processes can also undermine the competitiveness of Nigerian exporters.

“Airport development should therefore be assessed in terms of operational performance, safety, cargo throughput, passenger demand, connectivity and financial sustainability rather than the physical scale of construction alone

“Airport investment should prioritise safety-critical assets, reliable power, modern navigation and communication systems, efficient passenger processing, temperature-controlled cargo facilities and dependable access roads.”

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Operations and Technical at Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Captain Warredi Enisuoh, called for the deployment of heat-sensing drones along highways and vulnerable transport corridors to tackle kidnappings and protect the movement of goods across the country.

Enisuoh, who spoke on the sidelines of the event, said coordinated drone patrols by state governments could help security operatives detect kidnappers hiding in bushes and prevent attacks on motorists and commercial vehicles.

According to him, criminals exploit public unawareness and outdated infrastructure to perpetrate attacks.

He warned that Nigeria could no longer afford a reactive approach to security threats, saying public awareness and technology-driven measures were necessary to protect citizens.

He said: “There are drones that detect body heat. You cannot take anybody into the bush without us seeing you; it is impossible. We will see your body heat and grab you. If every state patrols its section using drones, we secure both human lives and the movement of commercial goods.

“When it comes to security, the problem is people have to be aware. It is awareness or unawareness that your assailants take advantage of. If people know that you are aware, it helps douse down the insecurity because those who carry out threats always take advantage of the fact that you are not aware. So awareness is key.”