AI-Generated Pregnancy Claims: Nollywood’s Annabel Apara laments price of fame in deepfake era

By Prisca Sam-Duru

It started with pictures. Then videos on social media. In both, Nollywood actress Annabel Apara appeared visibly pregnant, smiling, cradling a bump that never existed. She was even seen purportedly sharing announcements and clips documenting a pregnancy journey.

Within hours, the images were everywhere – shared on WhatsApp groups, reposted on blogs, debated in comment sections. The only problem? It was all fake. That’s what an AI deepfake can do.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of AI-generated pictures and videos of me being supposedly ‘pregnant,’ and that isn’t true,” Apara said, breaking her silence on the viral fabrication.

For the fast-rising actress, who broke into Nollywood in 2024 and has been steadily building a name for herself, the experience was both bewildering and worrying. How quickly people believed it. How fast they shared it.

She is not alone. Across the world, actors, musicians and public figures are waking up to find their faces, voices and bodies cloned by artificial intelligence – used to sell products, endorse politicians, or, as in Apara’s case, manufacture a pregnancy announcement.

But for young female celebrities in Nollywood, the violation feels more personal. It is not just an image; it is their body, their privacy, their story being rewritten without consent.

Apara’s response was measured but firm: disregard it, and verify.

The actress, a content creator as well as an actor, urged fans to stop the cycle of “see it, believe it, share it” and instead check her verified handles before accepting any news about her as truth.

“Verify claims about me through my official, verified social media accounts,” she said. The message is simple, but in an age of hyper-realistic AI, it is increasingly urgent.

If the incident revealed the dark side of technology, it also revealed Apara’s focus.

At a time when many would be drawn into an online war of words with bloggers, the actress has chosen to keep her eyes on the work.

Currently studying English Arts at the University of Lagos, Apara is part of a new generation of Nollywood talents who refuse to be boxed in. She acts, she creates content, she writes, she produces. For her, storytelling does not end when the director shouts “cut.”

Her credits already include “After School”, “One Night Guests”, “Walls Apart”, “Along Came Love”, “Danfo Dreams”, “Campus Chronicles”, “Campus Queen” and “Love Denied” – a growing list that has earned her attention since she came under the mentorship of actress and producer Ruth Kadiri.

“I am committed to growing across multiple areas of the entertainment industry,” she says, describing a career ambition that lives both in front of and behind the camera.

And to the fans who reached out, who asked rather than assumed, she is grateful.

For Annabel Apara, the fake baby bump will fade from timelines in a few days. Another AI scandal will take its place. But the lesson remains, and it is bigger than one actress.

In an era where AI can create a pregnancy with a single prompt, the responsibility to ask, “Is this real?” no longer belongs to celebrities alone. It belongs to fans and lovers of dignity.