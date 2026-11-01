Cost of UK study rises as govt reviews living costs, POF

By Vera Anyagafu

For thousands of Nigerian students dreaming of a UK degree, the goalpost has shifted again, not placed out of reach, but set a little higher than before.

On or after November 30, 2026, Nigerians applying for a UK student visa will be required to show slightly more money for living costs.

The adjustment was contained in the Home Office Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules, HC 584, laid before Parliament on 3 September 2026.

WHAT WAS REVIEWED AND WHAT IT MEANS

The review is not about tuition, visa fees or health surcharge.

It is about the maintenance requirement, the proof-of-funds (POF) for living costs that every Student visa applicant must demonstrate.

The Home Office said the increase is part of its annual alignment of the Student route with support available to home students.

In its explanatory memorandum, it stated that, “There is a maintenance requirement for student applicants to demonstrate they have funds to support themselves for each month of their course (up to 9 months). This level of funds is aligned with the maintenance loans available for home students, which is reviewed every year by the Department for Education.”

It added that, “This change increases the maintenance requirement to match the maintenance loans available for home students for the 2026/2027 academic year,” noting that the maximum accommodation offset has also been updated in line with the new threshold.

Since last year, the threshold has been reviewed annually as part of wider reforms to keep the student route credible and sustainable, it also stated.

WHAT IT WAS BEFORE VS WHAT IT IS NOW

The new rates apply based on the date you submit your application online.

Before the cut-off date in late November, applicants were assessed under the current maintenance threshold, but from the end of November 2026, all new applications will be assessed under a slightly higher threshold. The increase applies both to those studying in London and those outside London, with London retaining a higher requirement to reflect higher living costs. The message is that for courses of nine months or more, applicants will now have to show a slightly higher total for living costs.

And, while the uplift is small in percentage terms, it means a bank balance that was exactly sufficient under the old rules may no longer be sufficient under the new ones. These amounts cover living costs only, as applicants must still show any outstanding first-year tuition as stated on their Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), plus visa and Immigration Health Surcharge costs.

The statement also makes clear this is not a ban, saying that the UK continues to host hundreds of thousands of international students yearly, about a quarter of its total higher education population. It added that the intent is not to suggest students are unwelcome, but to ensure they are better equipped to sustain themselves after arrival.

WHAT NIGERIAN APPLICANTS MUST KNOW

For Nigerian applicants, the naira equivalent is now higher at a time when exchange rates are already stretching family budgets.

Timing is also critical.

Those targeting the January 2027 intake who submit on or after November 30, 2026, will be assessed under the higher threshold.

Applications submitted before November 30, 2026, will still be decided under the rules in force on November 29, 2026.

The other detail that continues to cause refusals is the 28-day rule on funds.

Funds must remain in an acceptable account for 28 continuous days, and the end of that period must be within 31 days of the application date.

Any dip below the required total, even for a day, can lead to refusal.

Using a personal account, or a parent/guardian account with proper consent and proof of relationship, remains essential.

There is also some relief that many applicants overlook.

Where a student has already paid accommodation deposit directly to the university, that amount can be deducted from the living cost funds they need to evidence, reducing the total funds to be shown.

In the end, the fundamentals have not changed, as the UK continues to offer quality education and post-study work opportunities that attract Nigerians.

What has changed is the need for more deliberate financial planning.

Those who prepare early, maintain the required balance without interruption and keep their documents in order will still be able to make the move, albeit at a slightly higher cost of proof.