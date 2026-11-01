SAHCO to handle Air Algérie flights in Lagos, Abuja

By Dickson Omobola

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, SAHCO, has secured a ground handling contract with Air Algérie in Lagos and Abuja.

Under the agreement, SAHCO will provide full ground handling services to Air Algérie at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, leveraging its highly trained workforce, modern ground support equipment and operational expertise to deliver safe, seamless and efficient services in line with international best practices.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of SAHCO Plc, Taiwo Afolabi, expressed delight at the partnership, describing the contract as a testament to the company’s growing reputation for operational excellence and dependable service delivery.

He said: “We are delighted that Air Algérie has chosen SAHCO as its ground handling partner in Lagos and Abuja. This confidence reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational efficiency and service excellence. We remain focused on delivering seamless ground handling solutions that meet the expectations of our airline partners and contribute to a superior passenger experience.”