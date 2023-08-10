Firm, COREN partner on SDGs

By Dickson Omobola

Wema Bank, in partnership with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, has promised to use Hackaholics, a campus-based annual technology and innovation ideation event, to achieve goal nine of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Moruf Oseni, represented by his Deputy, Wole Akinleye, said the bank was working to upgrade industries, support innovative ideas and improve infrastructure through technology and sustainable industrial growth.

Speaking in Abuja at the 31st Engineering Assembly, Oseni said the event speaks to the bank’s resilience, integrity and innovation.

He said: “We have learnt that the secret to longevity is to constantly reinvent oneself. Just as we launched ALAT against all odds. In 2017, we became Africa’s first fully digital bank, an achievement that forever changed the face and practice of financial services in Nigeria.

“We acknowledge that no nation can drive and sustain economic development without Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, education and practice — this is why we happily accepted the invitation to participate in this event as the mandate of COREN resonates deeply with our ethos at Wema Bank.

“Let us carry with us the profound realisation that as engineers, we are not just creators of structures, but architects of hope and guardians of our nation’s welfare.

“Wema Bank will continue to breach n w grounds, exceed expectations, and set industry standards, and its pact with COREN is one more on a growing list of meaningful partnerships and revolutionary solutions that impact lives, businesses, and nations; steadily solidifying its position as the bank that works and supports lifestyles.

“With the grand finale of Hackaholics 4.0 on the horizon, more inventive, innovative and globally impactful solutions are expected from Wema Bank.”