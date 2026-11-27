Obasanjo

By Dapo Akinrefon

An Executive Director (Projects Implementation) of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Oluremi Omowaiye, has criticised former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his remarks on President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, alleging that the former president was uncomfortable with the achievements of the current administration.

Omowaiye, who defended Tinubu’s economic policies, said Obasanjo was unhappy because the President had achieved what he failed to accomplish during his eight years in office.

Obasanjo had criticised the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, arguing that they had pushed many Nigerians deeper into poverty.

However, reacting to the former president’s position in a statement on Friday, Omowaiye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Obasanjo should be ashamed of his comments, insisting that Tinubu had surpassed his achievements.

“Obasanjo should cover his face in shame. He is unhappy because we have Yoruba man who has done what he failed to do as president. He is uncomfortable because President Tinubu has surpassed his achievements,” he said.

The FHA director further alleged that Obasanjo was uncomfortable with Tinubu’s performance because the President was delivering on his promises and could secure another four-year term in 2027.

“Obasanjo is unhappy because President Tinubu is delivering on his promises and he knows he is going to achieve much more when he gets reelected for another four years. That is why he is doing everything to stop it but he won’t succeed.

“Nigerians are happy with the President’s Renewed Hope agenda and they want him to continue,” Omowaiye said.

Questioning Obasanjo’s claim that Tinubu’s reforms had made Nigerians 300 per cent poorer, Omowaiye argued that the former president’s business interests continued to operate despite the economic difficulties he had highlighted.

He specifically cited Bells University and Obasanjo Farms, asking whether the former president had shut down either business because of the financial challenges facing Nigerians.

“Did he close down Bells University because students are unable to pay? No. Has he closed down Obasanjo Farms because the economy is so bad?” he asked.

Omowaiye also cited Next Cash and Carry supermarket, which he described as Nigeria’s biggest single supermarket, arguing that its continued operation after a fire incident demonstrated that businesses could still thrive despite economic challenges.

“Peter Obi that Obasanjo is supporting has the biggest single supermarket in Nigeria. It got burnt sometimes ago. He rebuilt it and it is doing fine today. If the economy is so bad, will Next Supermarket be doing fine?” he queried.

He also faulted Obasanjo over the state of infrastructure during his presidency, particularly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which he described as the country’s most economically viable road.

According to him, Obasanjo failed to rehabilitate the road throughout his eight years in office, while the APC administration eventually undertook its reconstruction.

“The most economically viable road in Nigeria today is the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. He never fixed that road throughout his eight years. It was the APC government that fixed it,” he said.

The FHA director also praised the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project embarked upon by the Tinubu administration, describing it as the fulfilment of a vision associated with the late nationalist and former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Look at the Coastal road built by the Tinubu administration. It is something that the late sage Obafemi Awolowo envisaged and had a vision for,” he added.

On education, Omowaiye contrasted the industrial disputes involving the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) during Obasanjo’s presidency with what he described as industrial stability under Tinubu.

He recalled that ASUU embarked on a strike lasting about 10 months in 2001, arguing that such disruptions had become a thing of the past under the current administration.

“ASUU strike is a regular thing during the Obasanjo presidency. In 2001, ASUU went on strike for about 10 months. Under President Tinubu, ASUU strike has become a thing of the past,” he said.

Defending the economic reforms, Omowaiye acknowledged that the policies had caused hardship but maintained that they were necessary to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth and prosperity.

He expressed confidence that the current difficulties would ease, insisting that the country was already beginning to experience the benefits of the reforms.

“These reforms by President Tinubu are painful but they are needed for Nigeria to be productive and prosperous. Today, we are already seeing the results and the pains will soon be a thing of the past,” he said.

Citing what he described as improvements in key economic indicators, Omowaiye claimed that inflation had declined from above 20 per cent to 14 per cent, while the price of a bag of rice had dropped from more than N100,000 to between N50,000 and N57,000.

He also defended the government’s decision to float the naira, saying predictions that the dollar would exchange for as much as N10,000 had not materialised.

“Today, the inflation rate has dropped from over 20 percent to 14 percent now. For agriculture, a bag of rice that was over N100,000 is now N50,000.

“When President Tinubu floated the naira, some economists predicted that the naira will exchange for N10,000 but today a dollar is N1,300. Today, our economy is improving and investors are coming into the country,” he said.

Omowaiye urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration, maintaining that its Renewed Hope agenda was beginning to yield positive results.