Bishop Silas Eke of the Kingly People’s Assembly has commended the people of Abia State, particularly political and community stakeholders in Abia North Senatorial District, for the remarkable demonstration of unity in adopting Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as their consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election.

The cleric urged other aspirants seeking to represent Abia North in the Senate to accept the adoption of the former governor in good faith, congratulate him and join hands with other stakeholders in advancing the collective interests of the senatorial district.

Eke noted that the development of Abia North should take precedence over individual political ambitions, stressing that unity among stakeholders was essential to attracting greater federal presence and accelerating the socioeconomic development of the district.

“I sincerely appreciate the people of Abia State, particularly Abia North, for the unity they have demonstrated. Our collective development must remain paramount. Those aspiring to represent the district should embrace the adoption of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in good faith and congratulate him,” Eke said.

The bishop expressed optimism that Kalu’s return to the Senate would yield greater developmental benefits for Abia North and the Igbo nation, identifying the establishment of federal universities, healthcare institutions, reconstruction of quality roads, housing development and attraction of business investments as areas deserving further attention.

Eke also expressed support for the vision concerning Kalu attributed to the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, maintaining that Abia North stood to benefit from the opportunities envisaged by the prominent cleric.

He emphasised that the ultimate measure of political leadership should be its impact on the lives of ordinary citizens and the opportunities it creates for future generations.

Speaking on Kalu’s ongoing ward-to-ward tour of Abia North, Bishop Eke disclosed that he had been closely following the senator’s engagements across the various communities, describing the exercise as an exemplary approach to grassroots representation and public accountability.

“I have followed his ward-to-ward engagements with keen interest. Returning to the people to render an account of stewardship, listen to their concerns and identify their priorities is an important aspect of effective representation,” he stated.

The cleric further commended Kalu’s interventions in infrastructure, education and human capital development, arguing that his stewardship had significantly raised public expectations of legislative representation in Abia State.

According to Eke, Kalu’s emergence in the Senate broadened the understanding of many Abians regarding the capacity of federal lawmakers to facilitate major infrastructural projects, particularly rural road construction.

“Senator Kalu’s interventions in road construction have opened the eyes of many Abians to what federal lawmakers can facilitate for their constituents. Today, citizens are demanding more from their representatives because they have seen what is possible,” he said.

Beyond infrastructural development, Bishop Eke highlighted Kalu’s investment in education and human capital development, stating that more than 60 beneficiaries had received opportunities for overseas scholarships and professional training through the senator’s initiatives.

He also cited the construction of school buildings, distribution of educational materials, installation of solar-powered streetlights and other community-based interventions as significant aspects of Kalu’s stewardship.

“From road construction to education and human capital development, we have witnessed interventions that deserve recognition. Investing in people is equally as important as building physical infrastructure,” the bishop added.

Eke maintained that political cooperation should translate into tangible benefits for the people, including improved access to healthcare, quality education, employment opportunities, infrastructure and an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The cleric thanked traditional rulers, community leaders, political stakeholders, women and youths across Abia North for their commitment to peaceful political engagement.

He urged stakeholders to sustain the prevailing spirit of unity, accommodate differing political views and place the long-term development of Abia North above personal and partisan considerations.