Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the incumbent governor of the state Yusuf Kabir.

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kano State Government has asked former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to stop linking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to his alleged dealings with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The government said Yusuf had no involvement in Kwankwaso’s issues with the anti-graft agency, which it claimed predated the current administration.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, stated this in a statement issued on Friday.

He described Kwankwaso’s allegations against the governor as misleading and politically motivated.

According to the government, it was wrong for the former governor to accuse Yusuf of influencing the EFCC investigation when the matter began before his administration.

“The crisis and court cases involving the NDC are internal party matters arising from disagreements among its members, and the Kano State Government has no involvement in them,” the statement said.

The government accused Kwankwaso of using the governor as a target to gain public sympathy and remain politically relevant ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Rather than constantly blaming the Kano State Government for his political difficulties, Kwankwaso should concentrate on resolving the internal challenges confronting his political camp,” the statement said.

It maintained that Yusuf was elected to govern Kano State and deliver development, not to engage in political arguments or take responsibility for the problems of other political parties.

The government urged Kwankwaso to allow the administration to focus on fulfilling its promises to the people, warning that attempts to gain public sympathy through political blackmail would not succeed.

“You cannot win public sympathy through blackmail and unfounded allegations,” it said.

The statement added that the people of Kano State would have the opportunity to judge political leaders through their votes in 2027.

It further reaffirmed that Yusuf remained committed to governance, development and the welfare of residents.

Recall that Kwankwaso had accused Governor Yusuf of using the EFCC and other government institutions to target him and members of his family for political reasons ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also alleged that the governor attempted to pressure the EFCC through protests at its office and interfere in a case involving the NDC governorship candidate.