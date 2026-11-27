By Enitan Abdultawab

The Head of Media of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Edo State, Rev. Olu Martins, has apologised to President Bola Tinubu and Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over derogatory remarks he made about the two leaders during a party town hall meeting.

Martins, who had referred to Tinubu and Okpebholo as goats, expressed regret over his choice of words at the NDC town hall meeting in Edo on November 25, 2026, saying political disagreements should not be an excuse for insulting public office holders.

In his apology video posted on his Facebook page, the cleric said there was no justification for calling leaders unprintable names, stressing that political campaigns should be conducted with restraint and respect for public institutions.

“There is no reason to call leadership untoward names. I have never called or liked those who called the governor names. I apologise to Gov. Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor. There is no reason to demean your office,” he said.

He also extended his apology to Tinubu, urging Nigerians and political actors to respect the office of the President regardless of their political differences.

“This is my apology to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nobody should call Tinubu by unprintable names. We should respect the office and keep our campaign clean,” Martins said.

He maintained that political parties could disagree over policies and ideology without resorting to abusive language, adding that campaign activities should be free from insults and street language.

“We can differ in terms of our political leanings, but we should keep our campaign clean, devoid of dirty and street languages,” he said.

Martins further acknowledged that political pressure and tension should not prevent leaders from exercising restraint, particularly those occupying positions that demand public responsibility.

“No matter the tension and pressure, leadership should be able to get itself together, especially if you are wearing a white collar as a pastor,” he said.

He apologised specifically for the words he used during the November 25 meeting and urged politicians and their supporters to address public office holders by their proper titles.

“I apologise for the choice of words, especially the one used at the town hall meeting of the NDC in Edo on the 25th of November, 2026,” he said.

“I implore people to keep campaigns clean and let us call people by their nomenclature.”