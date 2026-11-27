Travelling across Africa is becoming easier as more countries adopt visa-free entry policies aimed at promoting tourism, strengthening regional integration and encouraging trade among African nations.

Several African countries have introduced policies allowing citizens of other African countries to visit without obtaining a visa before travelling, reducing the cost and administrative hurdles associated with cross-border movement.

Among the countries offering such access are Benin, The Gambia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Ghana and Togo.

The policies form part of wider efforts to improve freedom of movement across the continent and advance the African Union’s goal of greater economic integration.

The six countries are highlighted below, although their entry arrangements are not identical.

1. Benin

Benin is one of Africa’s leading supporters of visa-free movement. It allows citizens of other African countries to enter without obtaining a visa before travelling. The country has promoted easier cross-border movement to encourage tourism, business and regional cooperation.

2. The Gambia

The Gambia offers visa-free entry to citizens of other African countries. It is one of the continent’s more open destinations, making it attractive to visitors interested in tourism, business and cultural exchanges.

3. Rwanda

Rwanda allows citizens of African Union member states to enter without a visa. The policy supports the country’s efforts to attract African visitors, investors and business travellers.

4. Seychelles

Seychelles operates a visa-free entry policy for visitors of all nationalities, including African travellers. However, visitors must obtain the required travel authorisation before departure and meet the country’s entry conditions.

5. Ghana

Ghana introduced a free visa policy for African nationals in May 2026. Under the arrangement, African travellers can apply for electronic visas without paying visa fees. However, an application and approval are still required, meaning the policy is not strictly visa-free entry.

6. Togo

Togo has introduced visa-free entry for African passport holders, subject to pre-arrival requirements. The policy is part of efforts to facilitate movement across the continent and strengthen regional integration.

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