FG warns against illegal mining

The Federal Government on Thursday, warned against illegal mining activities and urged for strong collaboration with relevant stakeholders for sustainable development across the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Mary Ogbe, gave the warning while Inuagurating new National Executive Council of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja.

Ogbe also expressed concerned over local industries which depend on imported minerals, as their raw materials, despite availability of such minerals in the country.

She said that some minerals were exported raw to Asian and European countries at ridiculous prices without value, adding that such practice has added to the unemployment rate in the country.

She said that such practice has also hindered sustainable development and constituted loss of revenue in the country.

According to her, “I seize this opportunity to draw your attention to disheartening practices of some members of your association who interfere with the mandates of the ministry.

“Some of your members prefer to indulge in illegal mining activities, instead of being partners in progress to develop the sector.

“This attitude has hindered the sustainable development of the sector and constituted huge revenue losses.

“I urge the leadership of your association to advise its members to shun illegal mining activities.

“Your members should always collaborate with the ministry to ensure that activities are carried out in line with the provisions of the laws regulating the sector,” she said.

Ogbe was represented by Mr Okhuoya Sunday, Deputy Director, Mines Inspectorate of the ministry.

The Chairman, Board of Trustee (BOT), Alhaji Sani Shehu, earlier called on governments of all levels to work with MAN to enable Nigeria achieve the objectives of the sector.

Shehu said that some mining industries were seriously engaged in illegal mining, adding that government’s support would help to curb the menace.

He also called on MAN to support the government for effective sensitisation on mining activities to artisenal miners to ensure that their operation is covered.

According to him, artisanal miners can form a small-scale cooperative license so that they can operate legally and enhance the activities.

The chairman urged the new electorate to behave well and vote the candidates of their choice.

He, therefore, dissolved the existing executive council and called for immediate replacement of the structure through the election that took place respectively.

The Chief Superintendent, Import and Export Unit, Tariff and Trade Department, Nigeria Customs Service, Mrs Chibuzo Oguche, said that the service was ready to collaborate with MAN.

Oguche said that the collaboration would enable the service track those miners that engage in illegal activities across the country.

“We are looking forward to a good synergy between MAN and customs because by the time we get to the database of registered miners, we will be able to track those illegal miners.”

The newly elected President, Mr Dele Ayanleke, thanked the association for the opportunity given to them, adding that the new members would not take the gesture for granted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association inaugurated a new eight-man member of the MAN and dissolved the old executives who had served for four years.

The judge is now warning of “consequences” for violating pre-trial conditions.

Failure to comply may result in an arrest warrant, revoked release conditions, custody, and contempt of court charges.

The next hearing in this case, with Judge Tanya Chutkan, will take place on 28 August at 10:00 local time (15:00 BST). Judge Upadhyaya, who is overseeing the hearing today, offered up three potential dates.