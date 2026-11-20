By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence headquarters has denied supplying military camouflage uniforms allegedly found in the possession of suspected bandits in a viral social media video, insisting that the clothing did not originate from the Nigerian military.

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The footage, circulating widely online, showed large quantities of woodland and desert camouflage uniforms spread on the ground, Several others were packed in sacks and allegedly held by suspected bandits.

Reacting to the video, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja ruled out the possibility that the uniforms were supplied by the military.

“That is not possible,” he said, when asked whether the clothing originated from the Nigerian military.

Onoja also dismissed suggestions that the uniforms might have been stolen from military supply vehicles attacked by bandits, saying no such incident had been reported.

“No such report has been made. It is not from the Nigerian military,” he added.

The video reportedly showed two different camouflage patterns, identified as woodland and desert designs, raising renewed concerns over the circulation of military clothing among criminal groups and unauthorised persons.

The development comes amid longstanding concerns about criminals, impersonating security personnel to perpetrate attacks, kidnappings and other crimes.

In February 2024, the Federal Government reiterated restrictions on the unauthorised use of military camouflage by civilians, warning against the misuse of security uniforms and equipment by criminal elements

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle had stated that the restrictions were necessary to enable security agencies to distinguish legitimate personnel from impostors.

He noted that criminals had exploited military and other security agencies’ uniforms to deceive members of the public and facilitate criminal activities.

The government’s position was aimed at curbing impersonation, preventing the misuse of military uniforms and strengthening security operations across the country.

Vanguard News