‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Agboola Lukman Dabiri as Commissioner representing the South-West in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

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‎Dabiri replaces Taiwo Olukemi Oluwa, who resigned her appointment on March 30, 2026, to contest in the 2027 General Elections for the Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.

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‎Until his appointment, Dabiri served as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State.

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‎He also previously served as Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private Partnership in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

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‎A statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga said “The appointment is part of the President’s efforts to ensure effective representation and inclusivity in the National Assembly Service Commission.”

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