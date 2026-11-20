Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the audience during the Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Moscow on October 1, 2026. (Photo by Igor IVANKO / AFP)

Warsaw and its allies said Friday that a Russian missile landing in Poland was a “provocation” from Moscow as thousands of European troops were holding exercises nearby.

Poland said two Russian missiles hit its territory early on Friday, landing in southeastern Poland as drills were due to take place.

Nobody was hurt, Poland said.

Authorities said one Kh-101 missile was confirmed to have landed in the eastern village of Nowy Lipowiec.

A second missile is suspected to have hit another location and a jet-powered drone a third.

The projectiles crossed into the NATO country as Russia pounded neighbouring Ukraine and thousands of European troops were holding unprecedented army drills in southeastern Poland.

Several European defence ministers were in Poland for the drills.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said everything pointed to the fact that these were not accidental stray missiles.

“Three Russian objects violated Polish airspace. They fell on Polish land. One exploded. There is no destruction, no casualties,” he said, adding:

“This is not just my opinion but of our foreign partners and NATO: this does not look like a coincidence.”

He said he believed the incident was linked to the European drills.

“We are dealing with an intentional provocation,” he added.

He said the objects “fell close” to where “armies of the Coalition of the Willing” were training in Nowa Deba, southeastern Poland.

“Coalition of the Willing” refers to a group of Ukraine’s European backers who are prepared to send peacekeeping troops to the country.

Nowy Lipowiec, where the first missile fell, is a 1.5-hour drive from where the drills are taking place.

Just a day before the incident, US media outlet Fox News quoted Donald Trump as saying Russian leader Vladimir Putin “has been landing drones in Poland, and a couple of little missiles, by mistake”.

Tusk said on Friday that Poland would give the United States access to the missile debris.

“I don’t always agree with the interpretation of the US side on these incidents. We are cooperating with the Americans. They have access to the places, to the debris of the objects.”

The Kremlin has not yet commented.

The missiles flew in as Russian strikes killed at least eight people in Ukraine, a day after Putin met with Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

‘Putin seeks confrontation’

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the “incursion into Polish airspace is utterly unacceptable”, while the EU said it stood in “full solidarity” with the Poles.

Germany said the incident was “yet another example of Russia’s ongoing provocations” and that “rather than showing a willingness to negotiate, Putin… continues to seek confrontation”.

The French presidency called it a “serious incident”.

In Nowa Deba, European defence ministers condemned the incident as they watched several thousand troops hold the first exercise of a new multinational force in support of Kyiv.

“What has happened overnight is yet another example of Russian provocation designed to divide Europe,” the UK’s Wes Streeting said.

He added that: “The multinational force for Ukraine is ready to step forward when hostilities cease.”

French minister Catherine Vautrin expressed “solidarity” with Poland and saluted the drills, saying “nobody can break this determination of our unity.”

Tusk said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte — who called the incident “clearly dangerous” — will be in Warsaw Saturday.

In Nowy Lipowiec, a local woman told Poland’s TVN broadcaster that her “whole house shook” at around 6:30 am (0530 GMT) when the missile hit.

Polish media quoted local official Andrzej Szarlip as saying that the missile fell “very close to buildings”, but that nobody was injured and “there was no material damage.”

A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met allies in Berlin.

Poland is one of five countries Europe picked to represent it in future US-led talks on Ukraine.

Tusk said Friday’s incident showed “Poland needs to take part in the discussions of security in Ukraine and Europe, because we are most exposed to Russian aggression”.

Putin has called for a review of Europe’s security architecture and Moscow has recently refloated a 2021 demand that NATO pull back troops from Eastern Europe, including Poland.

In almost five years of Russia’s invasion, Poland — Ukraine’s western neighbour — has several times said stray projectiles have flown over or crashed on its territory.

Warsaw has been one of Ukraine’s main allies, becoming a transit route for the West to supply weapons to Ukraine and hosting more than a million Ukrainian refugees.

Vanguard News