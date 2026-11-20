Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has urged support groups and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to allow themselves to be provoked to carry out attacks or retaliate against members of the opposition as the party was better positioned to win in a free and fair election.

Senator Akpabio gave the charge in Abuja on Friday at the inauguration of “Tinubu Again Movement” a grassroots mobilization movement, convened by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, aimed at securing more than 20 million votes for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media/Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, Akpabio urged the APC members and supporters not to be distracted by the antics of the opposition parties who aimed to attract sympathy by inciting violence in the run up to the election.

The President of the Senate said: “Please be careful. Don’t allow them to provoke you to violence. Because they know they are losing, they will sponsor some misguided youths to throw stones at you. If they throw stones at you, your target is to garner votes and defeat them.

“By January 16, 2027, they will know the difference between stones and votes. When you are certain of winning you don’t deploy stones and violence as your weapons but you persuade them with the monumental achievement of the APC administration.”

Akpabio charged the members of Tinubu Again Movement to carry the message of the Renewed Hope administration to their various polling units, wards and local government areas to sensitize the populace on the achievement of the administration of President Tinubu.

Akpabio who was the Chairman at the inauguration, reeled out some of the achievements of the administration to include, the Lagos – Calabar coastal highway, the Sokoto – Badagry highway, and other road infrastructure across the States.

He said the economy of the country had almost collapsed before the advent of rhe Tinubu administration and commended the administration for the courageous removal of fuel subsidy which he said had made more funds available to States and Local Governments to execute projects without resorting to borrowing.

According to him, the introduction of the Students Loan Fund had made it possible for indigent students to access education just as the tax reforms had recaliberated the economy, adding, “Today the States are benefitting from the economic reforms. Many Governors are executing projects without borrowing a dime because of the ingenuity of one man, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“So when you go out there to talk about how President Tinubu must be returned to office with over 20 million votes, say it with boldness because this President had stabilized and grown the economy and the indices are there for all to see!”

Akpabio commended Dr Matawalle for the initiative in convening the Tinubu Again Movement and urged other political appointees to emulate him and in their own way mobilize the masses for the re-election of President Tinubu.

Over 1000 vehicles were commissioned to be distributed to National, Zonal and State coordinators of the Movement while grants and food items were also shared to households across the coutry.

The inauguration had in attendance the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the National Chairman of the APC, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, past and serving Senators, Ministers, Women Leaders and other stakeholders.