Edo PDP ready for LG election denies rigging plot allegation – Chairman

PDP and its colour flags

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said it was ready to contest in the September 2nd local government election even as it denied allegations from some opposition parties in the state that it was planning to manipulate the process in its favour rather than campaign to win.

State Chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi stated this at a press briefing in the new secretariat of the party where he unveiled the campaign timetable of the party adding that the governor of the state is chairman of the campaign council and would personally lead the campaigns to underscore the importance the party is attaching to the coming election.

According to him, “We wish to state very clearly that we are ready for the election, all the things we need to do as a party, we have done it, all arrangements have been made, it is a case of catch us if you can as far as the other political parties are concerned.”

On the allegation of the party planning to rig the election he said “We are not any other political party, we are PDP, we don’t write results, not under the leadership of His Excellency, the governor. If we want to write results, we won’t go through the strenuous activities that we have lined up.

Recall that the governor personally met with all the aspirants, we went round the senatorial zone to meet with them and when the candidates emerged, he also met with all of them, is that somebody that you think wants to write results? In any case, I believe these other parties will do what they are accusing us of but I can assure Edo people that we are ready for the election and these parties should stop crying wolf when there is none.”