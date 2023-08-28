A peek into Fabowale’s Nostalgia and Tears

By Onyeka Ezike, edited by Osa Amadi

In this collection of evocative poems titled, “Nostalgia and Tears F’orile,” Lola Fabowale, a Nigerian-Canadian social policy analyst, essayist, and poet presents the poem in three different sections, each with an average of 10 poems, written in a skillful and attractive style. The poem is educative, brilliant and entertaining.

Published in Nigeria by Kraft Books Limited (2023), Nostalgia and Tear F’orile, is a poem with alternative rising and falling cadence, and other poetic devices as the poem unfolds. The collection derives its title from the fact that it is composed of both sad and sweet songs, bringing out the emotions of the listeners on the contrasting cycles of life and living back home, in her native land as well as her adopted country.

The poet used some Yoruba words to pass the message to the reader. Words like, “F’Orile”, being a play on ‘Orile’ the Yoruba word for country or nation, and letter ‘F’ standing as an acronym for “fun” in Yoruba, and “for”, the English equivalent.

Section A of the poem contains short poems like Chicken Roost, Deft Threads, Opomulero, Plea to Mama, and Tests of Resolve.

While section B, “Rule of law”, ridicules the Nigerian political system. Stanza two of the poem gives an insight into the proud nature of the typical Nigerian politician, “who relishes titles above coherence”.

Stanza 3 speaks the minds of Nigerians concerning the security apparatus, most especially the Nigeria Police Force. “We want friendly security officers, not those who unleash the worst of rabid dogs.”

The writer used common themes running across the diverse offerings, to offer relief from the pains of agonizing contemplations, a form of tranquilizer metaphorized as tea. The poem is amazing, as readers can scan the pages, while grabbing a cup of tea, nestled in a chair, burrowing into the various entertaining sections of the poem, while being positively challenged or lifted.

The author also takes her readers on a spiritual journey in poems such as “Plea to Mama” and “Passive Aggression.” She elucidates her spirituality in Section A: “Be gentle, be soft – you are a child of the soil”, “The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness…”, “The world and all in it”, and “For he founded it upon the waters.”

The 2nd section of the poem is a full poetic expression containing “Rule of Law”, “Charged Exit”, “Insecurity”, and “Ingratitude”, among others.

Dr. Wale Okediran, Secretary-General, Pan African Writers Association Accra, Ghana, in his foreword for the book, said the strength of Lola Fabowale’s new collection is in its ability to both inform and entertain. “The poems are didactic as they cover a variety of themes ranging from the day-to-day routine of families to larger cultural and political activities.”

The author uses poetic devices to provide a fresh perspective, as each poem is written, and laden with beautiful imagery and a rhythmic style that make it easy to read, especially for lovers of poems.

The poet entertains the readers with songs of medley in “Mountain Views”, “Dragon’s Den”, and “Exodus”, among other exhilarating poems.

In “Seeing Colors” (section C), the poet paints a poignant view of the changing weather in Ottawa.