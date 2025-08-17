Jerry Hensekhien’s ‘The Book of You and I’ captivates the world

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Book of You and I, a collection of poetic works written by Nigerian author and entrepreneur Mr Jerry Ihensekhien has gained international acclaim and positive reviews from readers around the globe.

The book which is the second literary work of the author who goes by pseudonym Jerry Hensekhien or Jerry von Hensekhien has been praised for its diverse range of poetic delivery and connectivity with readers, drawing them into his imaginative process, thoughts and emotional insights in every poem, pushing the reader’s mind into a depth of reasoning and reflection with every read.

The author’s first book ‘Diary of a Loner’ which was also an amalgamation of poems ranging from philosophy, religion, mental well-being and emotions was also highly rated, leading to the writer being famed as one of the modern day fast rising poetic croners and literal masters.

The Book of You and I, is set to achieve and pass the ratings of its predecessor as a book worth reading and continuing to cement writers from Nigeria as world class authors.

Mr Jerry Ihensekhien who is also the CEO of the brand company Henesekorp, the music label Jamika Entertainment and founder of the charity organisation Kick Against Child Abuse (KACA) spoke to us about his inspirations behind the book, telling us most of the poems are based on fiction no matter how personal some of them may come across.

“It is true some of my work might come across as personal or drawing my readers into my vulnerable space, but that’s the intention I was going for though to be honest it is purely fiction”

“I wanted the readers to be able to find a connection within the words as a mirror to their own feelings and giving them the notion that they are not alone.”

The author also told us he is currently working on other books which are more fictional novels, to showcase he is also adept at writing other genres.