Tribunal: I will walk naked if Obi wins – Charly Boy

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has affirmed that he will walk naked on the street of Lagos if the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi wins at the tribunal.

Recall that Bola Tinubu of the APC was declared the winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and was sworn in on May 29.

Peter Obi, and the Labour Party are currently challenging the victory of President Tinubu and the APC in court.

Charly Boy took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to reveal what he will do if Obi is declared the winner.

“When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me,I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo. U nko?”