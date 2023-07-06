Tragedy: Madman strangles junior WAEC student during examination in Ondo

— Suspect arrested to be charged to court– Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 17-year-old student of ljaw National High School, n Arogbo, Ese – Odo council area of Ondo state, Meretighan Timibra, has been strangled to death by a suspected lunatic, Oke Loya.

Reports had it that the 27-year-old suspect, attacked the victim while writing his Junior West Africa Examination Council, WAEC.

Sources said that the suspected killer, reportedly took shelter at the school security gate house while it was raining.

The victim was alleged to have challenged the suspect and after some exchange of hot words, called him a madman.

He was said to have fled the scene and went into the classroom to write his examination.

The suspect reportedly later located the victim’s classroom and attacked him while writing the examination.

An Eyewitness told newsmen that ” the incident was just like a film.

” It started like a joke. The victim and other students were coming to school for their junior WAEC examination when the rain suddenly started.

” They all ran to take shelter at the school security gatehouse. They met other people at the gatehouse.

” This particular student challenged the suspect and asked what he was doing at the school security gatehouse.

” After much exchange of hot words, he called him a mad man and other students also joined to mock the suspect.

” The suspect later went to the victim’s classroom where he attacked him while he was writing his exams.

” He grabbed the victim, put his head under his armpit and strangled him to death.

” Everyone in the classroom including the teachers, scampered for safety leaving the victim.

” By the time they returned with the school principal, it was the lifeless body of the student that they met.

” The suspect escaped from the scene of the crime but was reportedly arrested later by the police detectives.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

Odunlami said that the principal of the school reported the ugly incident at the police station.

” The Principal of the school came to the station and reported that one Oke Loya, aged 27 who took a shed at the school security gate during rain strangled to death one Meretighan Timibra aged 17 years of Arogbo lbe.

She added that the suspect who has been arrested, claimed during interrogation that “the students called him a mad man.

The police spokesperson said that the suspect would soon be charged to court with murder.