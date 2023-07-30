Rita Edochie to Judy Austin: Release Yul from your grip

By Sylvester Kwentua

A silent war between two Nollywood actresses Rita Edochie and Judy Austin, may gradually be building up, if one is to take Rita’s latest Instagram post, seriously.

In a recent post she made on her official Instagram handle, Rita Edochie, who has shown herself to be one not to shy away from controversies, warned Judy to let go of Yul and allow him focus on his marriage to May, or face the consequences.

“Snatch my husband anyhow, I correct you anyhow by sending you to God knows where. No be every woman you fit snatch him husband now. For you weh snatch Yul, time don come to release him. Yes, na me talk am. I am still the fear that fear fears” Rita fired.

Rita may have made this post after Judy made recent posts asking people to stop spreading false stories about her husband, Yul and his marriage to her, or face her wrath.

“I have had enough of all this nonsense going on social media,” Austin said passionately. “What is this? Are you all going to tell me how to live my life? Are you going to tell Yul Edochie, a grown man of 41 years, how to live his life?”

Judy also went after people criticizing Yul for not mourning his dead son well enough.

In another post she made, she asked people criticizing Yul, if it was in their position to teach an adult how to mourn his son, asking them to wait till they lose their children, to mourn them how they wish to