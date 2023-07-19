Gunmen kill 3 in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Gunmen have killed three persons in about two communities of Orogwe, Irete in Owerri west local government area of Imo state.

An eyewitness who confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, said the attacks happened in different locations early this week.

He also said a former Enugu Psychiatrist director, popularly known as Jojo, was attacked and his vehicle snatched from him.

The reason for the attack was linked to the Simon Ekpa announced sit-at-home order towards the end of this month.

The eyewitness said: “It’s sad Ndegwu, Orogwe both neighbouring communities in Owerri West no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. yesterday 2 people were killed at Orogwe while one killed at Ndegwu by same attackers.

“A former Enugu Psychiatrist director had his vehicle snatched from him last Monday.”

Reacting, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, said: “I am yet to receive an official report on the above cases.”