NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 6: An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. New York City has provided sanctuary to over 46,000 asylum seekers since 2013, when the city passed a law prohibiting city agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement agencies unless there is a warrant for the person’s arrest.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a Salvadoran man in Massachusetts, a week after he won $1 million in a state lottery.

The agency’s Boston office said officers arrested Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales in East Boston on Tuesday, following a brief foot chase, according to Fox News.

Velasquez-Morales entered the United States in 2013, but an immigration judge ordered his removal from the country the following year.

In a statement posted on social media, ICE said his lottery win led to his arrest. The agency also shared a photograph of the Salvadoran man holding an oversized cheque after collecting his prize at the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, a neighbourhood in Boston.

Velasquez-Morales won the prize through the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” crossword-style scratch ticket game. His name appeared on the cheque as “Ariel Velasquez.”

Reacting to the arrest, ICE’s Boston office wrote: “Welcome to the ERO Boston lottery! Where illegal aliens and sanctuary politicians are out of luck, and the law-abiding citizens of New England are always the winners!”

In a separate statement, the agency said: “the rights and privileges reserved for American citizens are for American citizens, NOT illegal aliens. The patriots of ICE continue to work around the clock to enforce our nation’s laws and serve the American people.”

A 2009 study by the University of Michigan found that 43.9 per cent of undocumented immigrants surveyed participated in lottery or scratch-ticket games.

The research, which involved 431 respondents, examined gambling as a form of entertainment and relief among immigrants without permanent legal status.

Velasquez-Morales’ arrest came amid renewed attention on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement, following the departure of another Salvadoran migrant, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, from the United States.

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