File image of pensioners.

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

LAGOS — The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has unveiled a N5 billion health insurance scheme for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), while announcing over N180 billion in pension-related payments and interventions in the last two years.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, disclosed this on Thursday at a stakeholder engagement forum in Lagos, where she outlined the Directorate’s achievements in pension administration, including the settlement of inherited pension liabilities, payment of pension increment arrears and introduction of digital reforms to improve service delivery.

Odunaiya said the N5 billion intervention culminated in the establishment of the PTAD Health Insurance Scheme (PHIS) for DBS pensioners, which was formally unveiled at the event.

“Most significantly, we secured funding of approximately N5 billion for a major healthcare intervention, culminating in the establishment of the PTAD Health Insurance Scheme (PHIS) for DBS Pensioners, which we are unveiling today,” she said.

She explained that the scheme was designed to address retirees’ healthcare needs, stressing that their welfare extended beyond the regular payment of monthly pensions.

“This initiative reflects our recognition that Pensioners’ welfare extends beyond the timely payment of monthly pension entitlements. Access to free, quality, and reliable healthcare is fundamental to their well-being and quality of life,” she added.

On pension liabilities, the Executive Secretary disclosed that PTAD had settled over N91.5 billion in inherited obligations, including N25.05 billion paid to 9,675 former employees of the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) and its mobile subsidiary, MTEL, as final settlement of outstanding entitlements.

She also said over N60 billion had been paid in arrears arising from the N32,000 pension increment, benefiting more than 150,000 eligible pensioners.

In addition, the Directorate paid over N23.8 billion in arrears arising from pension increments of 10.66 per cent, 12.95 per cent, 13.8 per cent and 20.55 per cent, alongside the implementation of corresponding increases in monthly pensions.

On pension harmonisation, Odunaiya said PTAD had disbursed over N5 billion in arrears to more than 64,000 eligible pensioners.

She added that over 30,000 pensioners had benefited from monthly pension re-computation, with N3.8 billion paid in associated arrears.

The Executive Secretary further announced that 726 retirees had been enrolled on the pension payroll, comprising 508 former employees of the Federal Mortgage Finance Limited (FMFL) and 218 retirees of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

The new beneficiaries attract a combined monthly pension obligation of over N41 million, she said.

Describing the achievements as evidence of the Federal Government’s commitment to pensioners’ welfare, Odunaiya said the interventions had helped restore confidence and improve retirees’ living conditions.

“These achievements represent far more than financial statistics. They are evidence of fulfilled commitments, restored confidence and tangible improvements in the lives of our Pensioners,” she said.

She attributed the progress to the support of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the reforms were aimed at strengthening PTAD’s institutional capacity, improving transparency and modernising pension administration.

On digital transformation, she announced the introduction of the PTAD Integrated Automation System (PTAD-IAS), a platform designed to make pension services more accessible, transparent and efficient.

According to her, the system would enable pensioners to update their personal information, upload required documents, submit complaints and service requests, track applications and interact with the Directorate without unnecessary delays.

She said the platform would also improve information management, reduce processing timelines, strengthen accountability and enhance data integrity.

Another component of the digital initiative is the Verification Without Borders platform, which is already operational and allows DBS pensioners, including those residing outside Nigeria, to complete their verification exercises from their homes without visiting PTAD offices.

The platform also incorporates an Aliveness Confirmation Portal designed to simplify the biannual verification process and make it more accessible to retirees.

Clarifying the pension harmonisation policy, Odunaiya said it should not be confused with a general pension increment, explaining that it was specifically designed to address historical disparities arising from differences in salary structures.

She disclosed that President Tinubu approved the proposed Pension Harmonisation Policy in August 2025, with provision for its inclusion in PTAD’s 2026 pension budget.

According to her, the policy would align pension entitlements with applicable salary structures at the relevant Defined Benefit Scheme cut-off, rather than relying solely on the salary structure in place when individual pensioners retired.

The Executive Secretary urged pension union leaders, Pension Desk Officers and other stakeholders to participate actively in implementing the new initiatives, particularly the digital automation system.

She stressed that stakeholder feedback and cooperation were essential to the success of the reforms.

Odunaiya reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to building a more responsive, transparent and efficient pension administration system that prioritises the welfare and dignity of retirees.