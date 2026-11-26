Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has broken his silence following the death of his father, veteran actor Pete Edochie, saying he is short of words to express the pain of the loss.

Yul shared the brief tribute on Thursday, November 26, accompanying it with broken heart emojis.

“Words fail me 💔💔💔💔💔,” he wrote on his offical X page.

His message comes a day after the death of the veteran actor was announced by the family. Pete Edochie died at 12:30am on Wednesday, November 25, in Enugu, at the age of 79.

In a statement titled ‘An Iroko Has Fallen’, the family said the actor died after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. The statement was signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie, who said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Pete Edochie was one of Nigeria’s most celebrated actors, with a career spanning several decades. He became widely known for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart.

The role established him as a major figure in African television and earned him recognition for his commanding screen presence, distinctive voice and delivery of traditional proverbs.

He subsequently featured in several Nollywood productions, including Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, often playing traditional rulers, patriarchs and influential family figures.

Before his rise to fame in acting, Edochie worked as a broadcaster, beginning his career in 1967. His contributions to the arts earned him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

His death has continued to attract tributes from government officials, colleagues and personalities across the entertainment industry.