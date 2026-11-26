By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Thailand’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Thirapath Mongkolnavin, has said trade between the two countries rose by 104.73 per cent to about $1.88 billion in the first nine months of 2026, compared with the same period last year.

Mongkolnavin disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a reception marking Thailand’s National Day, Father’s Day and the birth anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The envoy said Thailand would expand economic and development cooperation with Nigeria and other African countries through its Thailand–Africa Initiative.

He said the two countries would mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, adding that the August visit of Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Nigeria and the first bilateral consultations had opened new opportunities for cooperation.

He said, “In the economic sphere, our bilateral trade reached approximately USD 1.88 billion during the first nine months of this year, representing a remarkable 104.73 percent increase year-on-year.”

Nigeria’s Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, called for the early conclusion of agreements on investment promotion, air services, visa facilitation and judicial cooperation.

Ahmed said the agreements would create more opportunities for trade, investment and tourism. He singled out improved air connectivity as a way to bring businesses and people in both countries closer.

He said, “In particular, improved air connectivity between our two countries would serve as a vital link in bringing our peoples, businesses and economies closer together.”

Ahmed said the Technical Cooperation Agreement signed during the August visit had opened opportunities for skills development, training and technical exchanges.

He identified agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, tourism and technology as areas where both countries could expand cooperation.

Mongkolnavin said Thailand continued to offer Nigerians scholarships and training through the Thailand International Cooperation Agency’s Annual International Training Course and Thailand International Postgraduate Programme.

He said he hoped to use his position as Thailand’s first ambassador to the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to promote closer dialogue and cooperation between the bloc and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN.

Ahmed also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the safety and welfare of Thai nationals living in the country and thanked Thailand for its support for Nigerians living there.

At the reception, the Thai Embassy organised a “Chud Thai” AI photo exhibition to promote Thailand’s traditional attire ahead of its consideration for inscription on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The interactive booth allowed guests to see themselves wearing Chud Thai in AI-generated photographs. Mongkolnavin also paid tribute to the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, for promoting the national dress and helping preserve Thai arts and traditional craftsmanship.