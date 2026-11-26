By Chioma Obinna & Juliet Umeh

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and other stakeholders have called for stronger collaboration among government, the media, private sector and communities to address challenges threatening child survival, education and development in Nigeria.

The call was made on Thursday at the 2026 World Children’s Day High-Level Media Symposium in Lagos, themed: “Every Child Alive, Thriving and Learning: A Shared Responsibility.”

The event was organised by UNICEF Nigeria in partnership with the NGE and Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME), with participation from Airtel Nigeria and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the symposium, President of the NGE, Mr Eze Anaba, said ensuring that Nigerian children survived, received quality education and realised their potential was a collective responsibility that should not be left to government alone.

Citing a UNICEF report indicating that 18.3 million Nigerian children were out of school, Anaba described the figure as alarming and called for urgent collective action.

“In a country of over 200 million people, 18 million-plus of that population is on the streets, not going to school. It’s not only alarming; it’s a collective responsibility,” he said.

He challenged media organisations, private sector players, community leaders and parents to assess their contributions towards addressing the challenge.

“Have we reminded the government? Community leaders, have they done their part? Has the media done enough? The private sector, has it done enough?” he asked.

Anaba urged stakeholders to develop an action plan with specific commitments, stressing that annual commemorations must translate into measurable improvements in children’s lives.

Earlier, UNICEF Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnership, Ms Lone Hvass, said Nigeria’s future would be determined by the decisions made today to protect and invest in its children.

She said child survival, education and learning were interconnected, noting that children excluded from school were also denied opportunities for protection, participation and the realisation of their potential.

“The media does much more than report on children’s issues. Media helps determine which issues receive public attention, which voices are heard, which assumptions are challenged, and which movements are followed through,” Hvass said.

She urged journalists to move beyond episodic coverage and headlines to sustained reporting that connects individual experiences with systemic challenges, provides evidence and exposes gaps in policy implementation.

Also speaking, Lagos State First Lady, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the welfare of children required sustained commitment from government, parents, caregivers, development partners and the media.

She said children should not be regarded merely as beneficiaries of government policies but as individuals with rights, aspirations, talents and opinions whose voices deserved to be heard in decisions affecting them.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that her office established the Lagos Boy Child Initiative in 2021 to address challenges affecting boys, noting that they required mentorship, emotional support, positive role models and opportunities to develop their talents.

She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare, improving access to education, protecting vulnerable children and promoting social inclusion.

On child survival, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Mustapha Ibrahim, identified the first 1,000 days of life, from conception to a child’s second birthday, as critical to physical and brain development.

He disclosed that Lagos had between 120,000 and 130,000 zero-dose children, referring to children who had never received routine vaccination.

“Zero-dose children should not be accepted. Even though we have that huge number today, we should all care. We should all work at getting zero-dose children to zero in our society,” he said.

Ibrahim said interventions carried out with development partners had reached more than 100,000 previously unvaccinated children, but stressed the need for further efforts to reach children in informal settlements and hard-to-reach communities.

He called for sustained investment in primary healthcare, frontline health workers and services that would bring immunisation, nutrition, birth registration and social support closer to families.

Similarly, Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Femi Adeniran, said the private sector had both the responsibility and capacity to promote social change through technology, innovation and strategic partnerships.

“As a father, an advocate for education, and a corporate leader, I strongly believe that the economic circumstances of a child’s parents, their geographical location, and their developmental differences or disabilities should not determine their prospects in life,” he said.

Adeniran said keeping children alive was a fundamental obligation, enabling them to learn was a collective responsibility, while creating conditions for them to thrive should remain a shared ambition.

He reaffirmed Airtel Nigeria’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote inclusion and expand opportunities for children.

The symposium brought together government officials, media executives, development partners, civil society organisations, academics, private sector representatives and children to deliberate on child survival, nutrition, the first 1,000 days of life and the challenge of out-of-school children.